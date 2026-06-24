Sekoia unveils its new strategic vision for the AI era of cybersecurity, alongside a new brand identity

Sekoia accelerates its transition to the Autonomous Agentic SOC to make security operations more trusted and actionable, marking this evolution with a new brand

PARIS, FRANCE, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Sekoia unveiled its new strategic vision, marking a decisive chapter in its evolution as cybersecurity enters the age of agentic operations. To support this ambition, the company also introduced a new brand identity and website.Artificial intelligence is transforming how organizations detect threats, investigate incidents and respond to attacks. While this shift is creating unprecedented levels of autonomy, it is also introducing new challenges around visibility, trust and decision-making. To address this shift, Sekoia is evolving beyond traditional cybersecurity tools to build the Cyber Operations Platform for the AI era: a unified platform designed to make modern security operations intelligible, trusted and actionable."We’re no longer simply providing tools; we're rebuilding cybersecurity from the ground up," said Freddy Milesi, CEO and Founder of Sekoia. "Through the Autonomous Agentic SOC, we are delivering the operational foundation that allows machines to act at scale, while security teams regain the clarity they need to govern and decide. Our new brand identity perfectly reflects this evolution".Designed for security teams and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), the platform brings together threat detection and response, cyber threat intelligence, exposure management and agentic AI within a single operational environment. By connecting intelligence, investigation and action, Sekoia allows machines to investigate at scale while empowering human analysts to govern and control the operations, helping organizations operate with greater confidence in increasingly complex environments.To mark this milestone and translate its new forefront positioning, Sekoia partnered with branding agency Bruno to develop a new visual and verbal identity, and design its website. At the core sit a new brand signature, "Act from clarity", and a design system inspired by the 360-degree sweep of a lighthouse or control tower. They both express Sekoia's belief that effective security begins with understanding. In a world of growing complexity, automated decisions and machine-speed attacks, clarity becomes the foundation for informed action.The new brand and website are available starting today at www.sekoia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.