Gynsyng Partners with Breakwater and Puffco for 7/10 Puff Puff Pajama Party in Merchantville, New Jersey

Puff Puff Pajama Party - GYNSYNG

Concentrate-focused cannabis lounge event will feature Puffco hardware education, Breakwater participation, contests, prizes, tastings, giveaways, & 710 culture

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gynsyng Dispensary & Lounge will host its 7/10 Puff Puff Pajama Party on July 10 from 4 PM to 9 PM at 14 South Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109, bringing together adult cannabis consumers for a concentrate-focused celebration created in partnership with Breakwater and Puffco.The 21+ event is dedicated to 710 culture, cannabis concentrates, rosin, hash, vaporization education, community contests, prizes, tastings, and giveaways. Guests are encouraged to arrive in their best pajama outfit and participate in the event’s themed contests, including Best Pajama Outfit and Best Dressed Dab Rig.The Puff Puff Pajama Party is designed for New Jersey cannabis consumers searching for local cannabis events, 710 events in NJ, Puffco events in New Jersey, Breakwater events in NJ, cannabis lounge events, concentrate events, and things to do on July 10.“710 gives the cannabis community a chance to celebrate the craft, flavor, technology, and culture behind concentrates,” said a Gynsyng spokesperson. “With Puffco and Breakwater joining us, this event brings education and community together in a way that fits the spirit of Gynsyng Lounge. We want guests to feel comfortable, curious, and connected.”710 has become a recognized date in cannabis culture because the number “710,” when turned upside down, resembles the word “OIL.” The date is widely associated with cannabis oils, extracts, concentrates, rosin, hash, dabbing, and vaporization. For many consumers, July 10 is the concentrate-focused counterpart to 420.Gynsyng Dispensary & Lounge is hosting a 5 day concentrate showcase from July 8 - July 12 highlighting brands like Headi Resources by Garden Greens, High Grass Farms x Belushi’s Farms, Rosin King of New Jersey and Jersey Sauce Boss by Glass Meadows, Pyramid by Loud Labs and with the highlight event being the Puff Puff Pajama Party with Breakwater and Puffco on 7/10.As part of the event, Gynsyng and Breakwater team members and experts will be on-site to provide hands-on demonstrations of their vaporization ecosystems, including setups such as the Puffco Peak Pro and Proxy. The team will also offer consumer education inside the lounge, helping guests understand how precision temperature settings can influence flavor, vapor quality, and the concentrate experience.Puffco is also co-sponsoring the community contest prize pools by providing premium hardware and gear for the Best Pajama Outfit and Best Dressed Dab Rig contests.Breakwater, a highly recognized cannabis brand throughout New Jersey, is participating as a featured event partner. Breakwater’s involvement adds strong local cannabis relevance to the 710 celebration and helps connect New Jersey consumers with a trusted brand name in the state’s cannabis community. With a 2nd Place finish at the East Coast 2025 Culture Cup and a top 10 finish at the prestigious Masters of Rosin in 2026, attendees of the event can experience some of the nation’s best hash rosin for themselves.The collaboration between Gynsyng, Puffco, and Breakwater reflects the continued growth of New Jersey’s cannabis event culture. As consumers become more interested in rosin, hash, concentrates, vaporization devices, and guided cannabis education, lounge-based events are creating new ways for adults to learn, socialize, and engage with cannabis responsibly.Gynsyng’s Consumption Lounge provides an approved space for adult consumers to gather, consume within lounge rules, attend community events, and explore cannabis in a social setting. Located in Historic Merchantville, Gynsyng serves guests from Merchantville, Cherry Hill, Pennsauken, Collingswood, Maple Shade, Camden County and the broader South Jersey region.The 7/10 Puff Puff Pajama Party will include:Event highlights:Best Pajama Outfit contestBest Dressed Dab Rig contestPuffco hardware demonstrationsConcentrate and vaporization educationBreakwater participationTastingsPrizesGiveawaysCommunity-focused 710 celebrationGuests planning to attend should bring a valid government-issued ID. The event is strictly limited to adults 21 and older. Guests are encouraged to review Gynsyng’s Community Lounge Rules before attending and follow all staff guidance, lounge requirements, and applicable New Jersey cannabis regulations.The event will take place on July 10 from 4 PM to 9 PM at Gynsyng Dispensary & Lounge, 14 South Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109.For updates, visit: https://www.gynsyng.com/events To learn more about the lounge, visit: https://www.gynsyng.com/lounge About Gynsyng Dispensary & LoungeGynsyng Dispensary & Lounge is a cannabis retail and consumption lounge destination located in Merchantville, New Jersey. Gynsyng offers adult consumers a welcoming space to shop, learn, gather, and experience cannabis through community events, education, and an approved lounge setting. Ginseng Lounge was the first lounge to open in NJ in July 2025.. Located at 14 South Centre Street in Historic Merchantville, Gynsyng serves cannabis consumers across South Jersey with a focus on responsible access, community connection, and elevated cannabis experiences.About BreakwaterBreakwater is a recognized cannabis brand in New Jersey with strong visibility among consumers across the state. Through its participation in Gynsyng’s 7/10 Puff Puff Pajama Party, Breakwater supports a community-focused cannabis event centered on concentrate culture, education, and responsible adult-use engagement.About PuffcoPuffco is a cannabis technology brand known for its modern vaporization devices and concentrate-focused hardware ecosystems. Puffco products are designed to support a more precise and flavorful concentrate experience through thoughtful design, temperature control, and consumer education.

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