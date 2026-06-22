Prime Minister Janez Janša for V24: The West needs greater determination in defending its values

SLOVENIA, June 22 - The Prime Minister stressed that Europe must make a clear distinction between people fleeing war and persecution and those who use migration routes primarily for economic reasons or to abuse asylum systems. He said that Slovenia, as a Schengen Area country, is particularly exposed to the consequences of illegal migration, which is why effective protection of the entire border and a determined fight against organised people smuggling are essential.

He recalled the migration crisis of 2015, when Slovenia faced mass migration flows along the Western Balkans route. He pointed out that the events at the time clearly demonstrated the importance of timely action and the protection of national borders. According to the Prime Minister, illegal crossings do not take place at official border crossing points, which is why measures must focus on effective surveillance of the entire border area.

In the interview, the Prime Minister also critically assessed the measures taken by the previous government of Robert Golob in addressing illegal migration. He recalled that, due to the increased number of illegal crossings, the government introduced controls at official border crossing points and identity checks for passengers. In his view, this approach did not address the core of the problem, as illegal migrants generally do not use official border crossing points but cross the border at other locations. “Controls at border crossing points caused additional inconvenience for lawful travellers and the economy, while the main flow of illegal crossings was taking place elsewhere,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He added that the new government had therefore abolished such a system and instead opted for strengthened surveillance of the entire border area and for activities aimed at preventing organised people smuggling.

According to the Prime Minister, Slovenian society clearly understands the distinction between helping people who need protection and abuses of welfare state systems.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the broader civilisational challenges facing the West. He underlined the need to strengthen awareness of the fundamental values that have shaped European societies over the centuries and to stand firmly in defence of freedom, democracy, national identity, the family, and other foundations of Western civilisation.

He said that the West is today facing numerous pressures and ideologies that undermine social cohesion and blur the distinction between genuine threats and the legitimate protection of one’s own interests. In his view, Western societies therefore need to awaken and show greater courage in defending the values on which European civilisation rests.

The Prime Minister further noted that the experience of countries which lived under totalitarian regimes in the past serves as an important reminder for the future. He expressed the belief that Europe must remain a space of freedom, democracy, and responsibility, and must be aware that the preservation of these values cannot be taken for granted but requires constant vigilance and readiness to defend them.

The full interview is available on YouTube.