Ministers Matoz and Božinović Discuss Migration and Further Improving Security

SLOVENIA, June 23 - Franci Matoz, Minister of the Interior and Public Administration, met with his Croatian counterpart Dr Davor Božinović in Marija Gorica, Croatia. They discussed current issues in the field of home affairs, with a special emphasis on strengthening cooperation on security in the region.

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