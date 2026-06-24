Mustang Harry’s NYC Participating in Five Borough Winners Special Celebrating FIFA World Cup™

Mustang Harry's NYC

NYC’s Legendary Irish Sports Pub Near Penn Station Offering $26 Five Borough Winners Special ft. Signature Harry’s Burger, Harry’s Lager & Collectible Cup

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mustang Harry’s, Midtown Manhattan’s legendary Irish gastropub and go-to sports fan destination is offering a $26 Five Borough Winners Special in partnership with NYC Tourism. Mustang Harry’s is offering its signature Harry’s Burger and Harry’s Lager for $26 for dine-in guests from June 11 through Sunday, July 19, 2026. The special also includes a limited-edition collectible cup, available while supplies last.

Five Borough Winners Special’ will offer $26 meals and drinks at hundreds of participating bars, restaurants and food establishments throughout the tournament.

Additionally, Mustang Harry’s will serve an Around The Clock World Cup menu designed for soccer fans watching games at any hour, alongside giveaways including Mustang Harry’s soccer stress balls and scratch tickets throughout the month-long celebration.

Located at 352 Seventh Avenue, just steps from Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, Mustang Harry’s will welcome soccer fans throughout the tournament with match-day viewing, World Cup menu specials, giveaways and a lively game-day atmosphere in the heart of New York City.

For fans heading to matches at MetLife Stadium, Mustang Harry’s offers an easy Midtown meeting point before or after the game. The restaurant is located steps from Penn Station, where fans can take NJ Transit to MetLife Stadium.

Mustang Harry’s is also within walking distance from some of the city’s top attractions including Herald Square, the Empire State Building, Times Square, Broadway and Bryant Park.

Recognized by Eater NY as one of the best places to eat and drink in and Around Penn Station and MSG and one of the best bars to watch the World Cup in New York City, and by Men’s Journal as one of the 13 best bars to watch the World Cup around the globe, Mustang Harry’s has been a favorite for major sporting events for over 30 years. The two-floor, 7,500-square-foot venue features more than 25 HDTVs, premium surround sound, and a high-energy atmosphere built for watching the world’s biggest matches.

Reservations for Mustang Harry’s FIFA World Cup™ Watch Parties are now open. Guests can book online at www.mustangharrys.com/reservations/.

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Sunday, July 19, 2026

WHERE: Mustang Harry’s

352 7th Ave. (between 29th St. & 30th St.)

New York, NY 10001

About Mustang Harry’s:

Located just steps from NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Midtown Manhattan’s legendary Irish gastropub, Mustang Harry’s, has endured as an iconic Seventh Avenue fixture for three decades, cementing itself as NYC’s go-to haven for sports fans, concert goers, locals, and visitors, alike. Owned and run by brothers Ian and Niall Conroy of County Tipperary, Ireland since its opening in 1995, Mustang Harry’s offers a menu of handcrafted cuisine and elevated Irish staples that refute any preconceived notions of “pub fare,” along with an expansive selection of artisanal cocktails, craft beers, curated wines, and fine spirits—including more than 200 varieties of whiskeys and tequilas. Throughout the two-floor space, a post-industrial motif creates an inviting ambiance: tufted leather banquettes and cozy nooks mingle with antique fixtures and old Conroy family relics to capture the rustic charisma of old-world New York with winks of Irish charm—while an impressive 99-foot main-level bar, 20+ HDTVs, and premium surround sound create the ultimate game-day (or fight night) experience. Mustang Harry’s is located at 352 7th Avenue in close proximity to Penn Station and famous NYC landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Herald Square. It is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (212) 268-8930 or visit www.mustangharrys.com. Follow Mustang Harry’s on social media: @mustangharrysnyc (Instagram), @mustangharrysny (X), @mustangharrysnyc (TikTok), Mustang Harry's NYC (Facebook).



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