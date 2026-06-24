Legacy Kitchen & Bath Receives 2026 Business Awards for Best Kitchen Renovation, Tile Contractor & Best Bathroom Remodel

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RADCLIFF, KY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Legacy Kitchen & Bath as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Awards for Best Kitchen Renovation, Best Tile Contractor, and Best Bathroom Remodel in Radcliff, Kentucky. This distinction celebrates Legacy Kitchen & Bath’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Legacy Kitchen and Bath is a trusted home remodeler in Radcliff, Kentucky, known for delivering high standard work backed by a skilled, approachable, and client focused team. With more than 15 years of construction experience, owner Carlton Cole brings expert knowledge, helping homeowners transform outdated kitchens and bathrooms into functional, beautiful spaces. The company proudly serves Radcliff, Vine Grove, Elizabethtown, and surrounding areas within a thirty mile radius.As a locally owned and operated, family run, Christian business, Legacy Kitchen and Bath approaches every project with care, integrity, and a strong commitment to quality workmanship. The team specializes in breathing new life into homes by turning worn or inefficient spaces into modern environments tailored to each client’s unique needs and style preferences. Their philosophy centers on the belief that a home is a lasting legacy and should reflect both comfort and personal taste.Legacy Kitchen and Bath offers a full range of residential remodeling services, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom cabinetry, durable countertops, professional tile installation, painting, drain cleaning, and water softener solutions. Whether clients are updating a dated space or starting fresh, the team provides customized solutions designed to match each budget and vision, all delivered by a fully licensed and insured team dedicated to excellence from start to finish.During the selection process, Legacy Kitchen & Bath stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client satisfaction. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Legacy Kitchen & Bath customers reflecting their experience working with the company:“The crew who originally installed our cabinets on our newly constructed house left us with countertops that were uneven, misaligned, and just unprofessional in quality. When asked about it we were told that there was no way to properly set the countertops. Within minutes of Carlton arriving on site, he assured us that there would be no issue with getting the countertops set properly. During the entire process there was phenomenal communication, reassurance, and professionalism. I am beyond happy that I gave a call to Legacy. It is because of then that we have a finished kitchen, and our house can finally begin to feel more like home.”“After our previous contractor failed to install our countertops properly, this company stepped in and completely turned things around. They were professional, efficient, and clearly knew what they were doing. Even though the sink hole had been cut in the wrong spot, they were able to adjust it and make it work by carefully cutting it to fit a larger sink. The final result looks great, and you would never know there had been an issue before. We’re very grateful for their skill and willingness to fix a difficult situation. Highly recommend!”“Carlton Cole is a very articulate and respectful, young man, who is knowledgeable about his craft. He offers many suggestions while listening to my desires. He made my dream kitchen come to life on a fraction of the budget that others had quoted. It was done in a timely manner as he had quoted the professionals that he brought into my home did a great job. They did not leave any messes I would definitely recommend Legacy Kitchen and Bath.”“Carlton and team did a great job on my kitchen remodel. Carlton is a very nice guy, ensured I was kept up to date on what was going on, always showed up when he said he would, and took quick care of any concerns or issues”The Legacy Kitchen & Bath team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Legacy Kitchen & Bath, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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