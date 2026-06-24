Adoption Expert Valerie Marble of A Step Ahead Adoption Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ALMENA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption is more than a process; it’s a leap of faith, a test of patience and a practice in letting go of control. After building her career as a patient-centered X-ray technologist, Valerie Marble shifted her life’s focus to guiding families through the adoption process. She set out armed not only with professional knowledge, but with lived experience as an adoptive mom of three.

“Much of my work as an X-ray tech centered on putting patients at ease during vulnerable moments,” Marble explains. “I quickly learned that genuine support and calm reassurance help patients move through uncertainty. During the adoption process for my family, I realized that those are the exact qualities parents navigating the adoption landscape need.”

Marble and her husband Bryce’s path to parenthood began with infertility and two rounds of IVF. “We just wanted to be parents, no matter how our children came to us,” Marble shares. Their introduction to adoption was deeply personal, as Marble’s own mother had also been adopted. From foster care to private adoption, the couple experienced the full spectrum, including the heartbreak of failed placement and the joy of building lasting relationships with their children’s birth families.

One particularly moving chapter in Marble’s story began when she met her oldest son (then a patient in her hospital’s ER) who had just lost his mother in a tragic accident. Recognizing the weight of the moment, Marble and her husband worked quickly to become his foster parents, eventually finalizing his adoption. “It was simply meant to be,” Marble says. “It felt like everything lined up for us to find each other.”

Their growing family turned to A Step Ahead Adoption Services for support with their second adoption. After successfully matching as clients, Valerie was drawn to join the organization as an adoption consultant. Her dedication and insight soon led her to purchase the company when its founder retired. She officially took the reins in April 2024.

Adoption Coaching Rooted in Real Life

At A Step Ahead Adoption, Marble and her team of consultants across several states offer personalized, virtual guidance for families at every stage of the adoption process. Marble emphasizes honesty, clear communication and setting realistic expectations. “Families often enter adoption hoping for control,” Marble explains. “But so much is unpredictable. My role is to help them prepare, educate them and support them through every high and low.”

One of the most emotional challenges, Marble notes, arises with transracial adoptions. While many prospective parents prepare with books and products, Marble encourages families to look deeper. “It’s not only about hair and skin care. Children will face questions about their identity as they grow. We help parents build lifelong habits of listening, learning and celebrating their child’s heritage instead of simply glossing over differences.”

Marble also works to dispel the myth of perfection in adoption profiles. “Birth moms can spot when families are just presenting a glossy image. Authenticity, showing real family moments, candid photos and even flaws creates meaningful connection.”

Addressing Modern Adoption Realities

Today’s adoption landscape is complex, with costs that can range from $40,000 to $80,000 for private infant placements, along with a patchwork of regulations that vary by state. Frank about this reality, Marble encourages prospective parents to explore grants, foundation support and counseling resources. Her guidance is informed by her own hard-earned perspective: “We’ve been through failed adoptions, which is the same as grieving the loss of a family member. Families need space and resources to heal so they can move forward.”

Recognizing this unique need, Marble recently launched Beyond the Match Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting adoptive families who have experienced failed placements. The foundation offers financial grants and therapy stipends to help families recover both emotionally and financially. “When a family walks away from a placement empty-handed, they may have already invested thousands of dollars and months of hope. Beyond the Match Foundation helps them regroup so they can try again.”

A Modern, Ethical Approach for Every Family

At A Step Ahead Adoption, Marble has expanded educational resources for families, including specialized training for transracial adoption, understanding substance exposures and newborn preparation courses. She ensures her agency partners are transparent and ethical, prioritizing robust support for both expectant mothers and adoptive families.

Marble believes that faith (whether religious or rooted in trust) can be a soothing presence throughout the waiting and uncertainty. “Whatever your belies, it helps to find meaning when the process feels out of your hands,” she says.

With her own family thriving (Harlan, Jhett and Lennyn are all under 10) Marble is passionate about giving every child and every parent the support they need. “Adoption isn’t about rescuing or perfection. It’s about love, honesty and building lifelong connections, especially when the road is anything but simple.”

About A Step Ahead Adoption

A Step Ahead Adoption is a family-focused consulting agency providing virtual coaching and personalized support for adoptive families nationwide. Led by founder and adoption expert Valerie Marble, the agency specializes in transparent, ethical and compassionate expertise at every stage of the private adoption process. In 2026, Marble launched Beyond the Match Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families recover from failed adoptions through financial grants and mental health support.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Valerie Marble, owner of A Step Ahead Adoption, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday June 22nd at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday June 29th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-adoption-expert-valerie/id1785721253?i=1000774004812

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-adoption-expert-valerie-marble-of-a-step-ahead-adoption-337421470

https://open.spotify.com/episode/57YEbYOrtmPIMFTomFpL7F

For more information about Valerie Marble and A Step Ahead Adoption, please visit https://astepaheadadoption.com/

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