BaaDigi Launches Dashboard Tracking Contractor Leads and AI Search Visibility

Predictable Work Dashboard Founder & CEO, Ryan R. Goering My Marketer AI

BaaDigi's dashboard puts contractor rankings, traffic, calls, leads, and visits from AI assistants like ChatGPT and Perplexity in one transparent view.

Contractors have been sold rankings and impressions for years, and none of it tells them if the phone is ringing. We built the dashboard to fix that.” — Ryan Goering, CEO of BaaDigi

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BaaDigi Launches Dashboard Tracking Contractor Leads and AI Search VisibilityThe Predictable Work Dashboard shows contractors their rankings, traffic, calls, and leads — including visits coming from AI assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews — in one place.BaaDigi, the marketing agency for contractors and local service businesses, today announced the Predictable Work Dashboard, a single screen where business owners can see whether their marketing is actually producing work — rankings, website traffic, phone calls, and leads — instead of vanity metrics that look good but book nothing.The dashboard is built around a question most contractors can't answer on demand: "Is my marketing making the phone ring?" Rather than separate logins for rankings, analytics, and lead reports, owners get one view that connects visibility to outcomes — the calls, contacts, and new projects that pay the bills.It also tracks something most marketing reports still ignore: visits coming from AI assistants. As more buyers ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews for a recommendation instead of scrolling a list of links, the dashboard surfaces how many visitors arrive from those AI tools — a channel that is invisible in a standard traffic report."Contractors have been sold rankings and impressions for years, and none of it tells them if the phone is ringing," said Ryan Goering, founder and CEO of BaaDigi and a Marine Corps veteran. "We built the dashboard to show the only things that matter — leads, calls, and booked work — and now, where those leads are coming from when AI is doing the recommending."The transparency is deliberate. BaaDigi says it doesn't hide behind monthly PDFs; clients can open the dashboard any day and see exactly what their marketing is producing. The company has completed 4,250-plus projects, and the same systems behind the dashboard have taken clients like The Grout Restorer, a Central Florida tile and grout company, from inconsistent lead flow to consistently fielding 10-plus calls a week."If our work isn't producing leads, the dashboard makes that obvious — and that's the point," Goering added. "We'd rather be held to results than hide from them."The Predictable Work Dashboard is included with BaaDigi's programs for contractors and local service businesses, which the agency runs under a one-business-per-territory model so it never markets competing companies in the same market. Live client sites and real mobile speed scores are available at https://www.baadigi.com/examples About BaaDigiBaaDigi is a marketing agency for contractors and local service businesses — typically doing $250K to $10M-plus in revenue. Founded by Marine Corps veteran Ryan Goering and based in Huntington Beach, California, BaaDigi blends military precision with marketing expertise to turn websites into 24/7 sales engines. The team has completed 4,250-plus projects, earned two industry awards, and serves 160-plus ongoing clients under a one-business-per-territory model. Learn more at https://www.baadigi.com Media ContactRyan Goering, Founder & CEO, BaaDigiryan@baadigi.com · https://www.baadigi.com ###

Predictable Work Dashboard — 60-second demo of the contractor marketing dashboard that tracks real leads, rankings, and AI search visibility.

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