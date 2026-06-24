A year of making lifelong memories for Melanie Bloom

Last July, Melanie Bloom started her unique chapter as the 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year, serving as the state’s ambassador to education. Now, 12 months later as her incredible year of service is concluding, she is taking a look back at her once-in-a-lifetime experience, filled with impactful moments, new connections and lifelong memories.

“This whole year has been surreal,” she said. “Never in a million years would I have thought I would have gotten to do this.”

During this past year, Bloom, a veteran agriculture educator from Sioux Central Community School District, has engaged in several activities that have helped promote Iowa’s educational system and high-quality programs, with particular focus on work-based learning, career and technical education (CTE) and agriculture education opportunities.

“Iowa’s amazing teachers, like Melanie Bloom, provide students with what they need to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential,” Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said. “Melanie creates a classroom community where students are deeply engaged in what they are learning and why it matters. Through career-connected learning, she empowers students to make informed postsecondary choices and succeed in what comes next. Melanie invests in new and future educators, and believes that, together, our students make the greatest difference in the world.”

In her role, Bloom committed to traveling extensively, both statewide and nationally, to visit, support and learn from other exceptional teachers and educational leaders. She notes that several of her favorite moments of her year have been seeing other great teachers in action, including Iowa’s 2025 Regional Teachers of the Year.

“There have been so many magical moments this year for me, but some of my favorites have been meeting other great teachers in our schools,” she said. “The Regional Teachers of the Year could have easily been chosen as the Iowa Teacher of the Year as they are all doing really awesome work. It was really inspiring to see them in their classrooms and making an impact with their students.”

Nationally, Bloom also has had several opportunities to connect with outstanding educators through the Council of Chief State School Officers’ Teacher of Year program. Together as a cohort, Bloom and her fellow 2025 Teachers of the Year bonded over their time at Space Camp, a week in Washington, D.C., the National College Football Championship and more. These events provided opportunities for Bloom to expand her network, share evidence-based practices and get re-energized for teaching.

“I loved getting to visit with 55 other really great teachers,” Bloom said. “Space Camp was fun, and the college football game was fun, but being in D.C., was the most impactful for me. The sharing, the collegiality and the time to be amongst my peers was unparalleled and something I won’t forget.”

Bloom’s work on the national stage also comprised many high-profile events that helped feature education in Iowa, including an educator roundtable discussion with U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon and several national news media interviews.

“Being invited to the roundtable was a tremendous opportunity to share the every day, boots-on-the-ground experience of teachers in Iowa,” she said. “Iowa teachers have strong voices and stories that can be helpful to strengthen our schools and the overall work we do for our students.”

Bloom shared this mindset with the many new and preservice teachers she met this year, providing encouragement and support throughout the state. As the co-chair of the annual Emerging Educators Academy--a lively professional learning event designed to uplift and celebrate teachers starting out in the field—she implemented the theme of “Iowa Educators Lead,” demonstrating the important impact teachers provide each day.

“Melanie was instrumental in leading this year’s successful Emerging Educators Academy,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, Department administrative consultant and Iowa Teacher of the Year liaison. “With her leadership, new teachers and students coming up in the field had opportunities to connect with some of Iowa’s top teachers to learn new practices for their classrooms, strengthen their skills and find support. She truly is an example of an Iowa educator who leads.”

As a part of her work with emerging teachers, Bloom also visited several Iowa college educator preparation programs to provide insight into the profession and share her experiences, bringing her full circle to her own time in school.

“I remember the Iowa Teacher of the Year visiting our class and sharing their knowledge and inspiration to stay the course and work hard,” she said. “Fast forward 25 years, and here I am, having the same opportunity to interact with the future of the profession and provide encouragement. It has been exciting and fun to hear about their experiences in the program and learn from them as well.”

Bloom will officially hand over her duties to 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year Stephanie Pritts, an instructional coach from Sheldon Community School District, on July 1, and she shared valuable advice for Pritts and her upcoming year ahead.

“Find ways to remember the moments and breathe,” Bloom said. “You’ll be in some incredible places you never imagined you’d be in, so stop and take note of where you are.”

In the fall, Bloom will return to her classroom at Sioux Central, and she looks forward to working directly with students again as their agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. Although summer provides a small break, she will be busy, finishing up her dissertation for her doctorate degree, planning FFA summer activities and reflecting on everything she has experienced and accomplished this year.

“I loved this experience, meeting so many students, educators and leaders,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being back with my kids at Sioux Central, but I’m definitely going to be untangling memories from this year for a long time.”

The Iowa Department of Education thanks 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year Melanie Bloom for her outstanding year of service.