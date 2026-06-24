Baby Whisperer and Author Linda Franklin-Biggs of Baby Wisdom Recently Featured on Close Up Rado

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branford, CT - While babies don’t come with a user guide, Linda Franklin-Biggs might be the next best thing. A respected Early Childhood Development Consultant, bestselling author, and affectionately nicknamed “The Baby Whisperer,” Franklin-Biggs is on a mission to share easy, research-backed strategies with parents, educators and caregivers to maximize the crucial first two years of life. Her approach relies on the latest neuroscience, real-life case studies and a lifelong knack for connecting with even the fussiest little ones.

Franklin-Biggs’ innovative methods began as a personal experiment with her own family by using vocal pedagogy concepts from her master’s degree studies in the early 2000s. She started singing to her newborn granddaughter, weaving in key scientific principles, and was astounded by the results. At just 10 months, her granddaughter spoke her first letters, astonishing family and pediatricians alike.

“I was told she was labeled talented and gifted by her pediatrician, but I knew I had just taught her,” shares Franklin-Biggs. “Anyone parent, grandparent or caregiver can learn how to do this with the right tools and understanding.”

A lifelong advocate for babies and families, Franklin-Biggs’ reputation as “The Baby Whisperer” began at age 11 when her neighbors noticed her uncanny ability to calm even the most unsettled infants. She credits her mother (a nurse) and a passion for understanding baby behavior long before she could name it. Today, she combines personal warmth with evidence-based science, helping parents and professionals everywhere learn how to build the architecture of the brain from birth. Reaching early milestones are just a benefit, the real goal is developing a strong brain.

Her techniques go well beyond repetition. She incorporates eye contact, music and targeted sensory engagement to help strengthen neural connections before the brain’s synapse pruning begins around 24 months. Franklin-Biggs relies on a mix of singing, speaking, reading and interactive play, all tailored to each child’s developmental stage. She has worked successfully with a wide spectrum of children, including those with Down syndrome, autism and birth-related challenges.

Recent work with a premature infant who failed her vision test at just a few months old has been most rewarding. Drawing from her extensive research and a TEDx talk by Dr. Laura Boyd, Franklin-Biggs experimented with a gentle “light therapy” and sensory engagement routine. When retested, the child’s vision improved within weeks, and she dramatically passed her vision test. According to Dr. Laura Boyd’s TEDx talk, perhaps what happened is that the part of the brain that controls vision was awakened through Franklin-Biggs intervention.

Building on her graduate thesis on music’s effects on preschoolers with Down syndrome, Franklin-Biggs places a special emphasis on neurodiverse children. A signature strategy is using a high-pitched voice with babies who have fluid-filled ear canals (common with Down syndrome) as these frequencies penetrate fluid better. “It might feel silly, but it works. The right sound waves make a real difference in what children hear and how they learn,” she explains.

Her work caught the attention of leading professionals, including Dr. Ali Lankarani, a top neuroscientist. An interview with Dr. Lankarani during an international summit was broadcast in 22 countries and became a key chapter in “The Parenting Owner’s Manual,” a bestselling book where Franklin-Biggs explains the critical “window of opportunity” for learning in the first 24 months.

Her approach isn’t just academic. Franklin-Biggs has developed practical guides such as “Sing and Play,” featuring links to lullabies, world music and classical selections, as well as easy-to-follow routines for parents and educators. She addresses the reality of working parents. “It’s free to sing to your child. You can make every diaper change and feeding an opportunity for learning and connection. Even small moments contribute to a stronger brain.”

And she’s not stopping there. Franklin-Biggs is currently writing two new books. The first, “Educational Reform Begins in the Nursery, Not in the Classroom,” is designed for school districts and policymakers, urging them to invest in zero-to-three programs where the foundation for communication, memory and emotional regulation is built. Her second book, “The Window of Opportunity: Your Baby’s First 24 Months,” will be for parents, grandparents, caregivers, and nurseries. This guide will include clear, actionable steps for making the most of every interaction with your infant, even in the busiest of households.

About Linda Franklin-Biggs

Linda Franklin-Biggs is an Early Childhood Development Consultant, bestselling author, and expert in infant learning and neurodevelopment. She is best known for her research-driven, accessible strategies to strengthen babies’ brains and helping children of all abilities reach their potential. Franklin-Biggs is a contributing author in “The Parenting Owner’s Manual,” “Voices of Influence,” and “Cinderella Monologues,” and is currently working on two major new releases. She offers resources for parents, caregivers and educators through her website and speaking engagements.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Linda Franklin-Biggs of Baby Wisdom, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday June 22nd at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-childhood-development-consultant/id1785721253?i=1000774004673

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-childhood-development-consultant-author-and-baby-whisperer-linda-franklin-biggs-of-baby-wisdom-337421471

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5SztEv9yor4JEzUQLwVKyE

For more information about Linda Franklin-Biggs, please visit https://www.babywisdom.org/

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