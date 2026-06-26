Evoautism Foundation Launches to Change How We See Autism - Through Culture, Stories, and Human Potential

Evoautism Foundation: Believe in someone before they believe in themselves.

New York nonprofit Evoautism Foundation launches to shift public perception of autism through culture, storytelling, and recognition of autistic potential.

We don't want to talk about autism only as a problem to solve. We want people to see autistic individuals as people with real gifts, real futures, and a particular way of experiencing the world.” — Iuliia Bazhan, Founder, Evoautism Foundation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia Contact:Iuliia Bazhan, Founder, Evoautism Foundation info@ evoautism.com +1 646 961 05 01NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 - Evoautism Foundation, a New York nonprofit founded by Iuliia Bazhan, officially launched with a mission to shift the public conversation around autism and neurodiversity - away from diagnosis and limitation, and toward a more human, culturally grounded understanding of autistic potential.Most conversations about autism revolve around diagnosis, services, and limitations. Evoautism takes a different approach.The foundation wants to talk about something else: how public perception, cultural representation, and recognition shape the opportunities available to autistic children and adults.At the heart of the foundation's work is a simple idea - autism shouldn't reduce a person to a list of challenges.Evoautism focuses on strengths, talents, and individual developmental pathways, along with the environments that help autistic people be seen more accurately, supported more thoughtfully, and given real opportunities to grow.The foundation's first major initiative is "Autism Through Talent," a cultural and documentary project that tells real stories of autistic and neurodivergent people. Through their discipline, attention to detail, creativity, and distinct way of seeing the world, the project shows how these qualities shape their lives."Evoautism was created as a space for recognition," said Iuliia Bazhan, Founder of Evoautism Foundation. "We don't want to talk about autism only as a problem to solve. We want to offer a more accurate, human, and thoughtful way of seeing autistic people - through their stories, talents, personalities, and possibilities for growth."The foundation will work through exhibitions, public stories, visual projects, autism education materials, and partnerships with cultural, research, and community organizations. The goal is to build a broader, more balanced public understanding of autism acceptance, neurodiversity, and the opportunities autistic people deserve.About Evoautism FoundationEvoautism Foundation is a New York-based nonprofit working to change public perception of autism through culture, public storytelling, visual projects, and support for families. The foundation focuses on talent, strengths, individual developmental pathways, cultural visibility, and the role recognition and environment play in the lives of autistic and neurodivergent people.Learn more at evoautism.com

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