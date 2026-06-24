Baker-Barnes presents President's Awards of Merit

During the General Assembly June 19 at The Florida Bar Convention in Orlando, outgoing President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes honored the following lawyers with President’s Awards of Merit:

Michel Morgan, chair of Corporate Counsel Committee.

Michel Morgan and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

Baker-Barnes said Morgan had the daunting task of leading a brand-new committee tasked with reaching and inspiring attorneys in a practice of law that had never been highlighted by the Bar before.

“Her commitment to this initiative meant that thousands of lawyers had access to new resources, timely CLEs and a new community in which to share their challenges, experiences and voices,” Baker-Barnes said.

Baker-Barnes also presented awards to Corporate Counsel Committee Co-Vice Chairs Manny Farach and Grasford Smith and the rest of the Corporate Counsel Committee.

Joshua Chilson for his service to the Board of Governors.

Joshua Chilson and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

Baker-Barnes said Chilson first joined the Board of Governors in 2016 and in his tenure has been “an invaluable voice of reason, a leader of so many incredible initiatives and projects, and someone that could always be counted on to be thoughtful and deliberative.”

She said his work on the Budget, Communications and Program Evaluation committees, as well as many more, was critical to the Bar and our profession.

G.C. Murray for his service to the Bar and the Board of Governors.

G.C. Murray and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

“G.C. has had the extraordinary task of serving as co-chair for the Sustainability Initiative for Attorneys this year from across the world and did an incredible job,” Baker-Barnes said. “The Sustainability Initiative conducted listening sessions for attorneys across the state, and we were able to learn more about the challenges and needs of our members from across ages, practices and backgrounds. This effort was critical in providing a forum for difficult conversations about the current state of the legal profession.”

Baker-Barnes also bestowed a President’s Award to the other co-chair, now President Michael Fox Orr for his service and dedication to the Sustainability Initiative and the future of the profession.

Arti Hirani, Young Lawyers Division president.

Arti Hirani and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

“President Hirani and I traveled the state together to countless events and through countless conversations with lawyers, judges, law students and so many more groups of Floridians, Baker-Barnes said.

She said Hirani’s dedication and commitment to the young lawyers and future lawyers of Florida cannot be overstated.

“Through her Open for Opportunity initiative, the YLD was able to connect young lawyers with job creators, create new innovative CLE courses and truly support the newest generation of Florida lawyers,” Baker-Barnes said.

Melissa VanSickle for her service to the Board of Governors.

Melissa VanSickle and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

“I’m not sure where to start as I don’t have time to list every committee, special committee, project or initiative that Melissa has led or contributed to,” Baker-Barnes said. “Although, I have to mention that her leadership on the Board’s Budget, Professional Ethics, and Legislation committees was a true service to the Bar and the Board.”

VanSickle joined the Board of Governors in 2016 and her commitment to the Bar has been invaluable, she said.

Chair Freddelle “Freddie” Menard, and Co-Vice Chairs Alisha Moriceau and Nick Zbrzeznj of the Young Lawyer’s Division Job & Resource Fair Committee.

“The YLD’s Job and Resource Fair Committee envisioned, organized, and fundraised for months to create the first ever event to truly connect Florida’s young lawyers with employers across the state,” Baker-Barnes said. “I was honored to be there and talk with so many exceptional professionals about the challenges they face and what inspires them to push forward.”

Baker-Barnes said the event included meaningful continuing legal education presentations, employer and resource booths, a resume workshop, on-site interviews, and headshot sessions.

Brandon Sapp and David Thompson, co-chairs of The Florida Bar Leadership Academy.

Brandon Sapp, Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes, and David Thompson

“The Leadership Academy is a special program that educates, inspires, and cultivates Florida lawyers into future legal leaders,” Baker-Barnes said. “Brandon and David were able to take a valuable program and breathe new life into it with creative programming, innovative speakers and mentors, and a dedication to providing the best pathways to leadership to the Leadership Academy fellows and alumni.

Eugene K. Pettis and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

Baker-Barnes also noted the Leadership Academy has created the Eugene K. Pettis Leadership Award, honoring leaders who exemplify both the mission and spirit of The Florida Bar Leadership Academy.

"I am honored to present the inaugural award to Eugene K. Pettis," Baker-Barnes said. "As a past president of The Florida Bar, his leadership helped shape not only the direction of the Bar, but the experience of countless lawyers across our state."

Baker-Barnes said the award was created to recognize individuals whose leadership, service, and commitment to the profession leave a lasting and meaningful impact.