Sports Drink Market to reach USD 22 Billion by 2031 at 4.8% CAGR

Sports Drink Market

Sports Drink Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Packaging Type, by Application, Distribution Channel

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports drink market generated $13.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Growing inclination of the millennial population toward physical and fitness-related activities, the expansion of wellness and fitness centers, demand for healthier beverage alternatives, rise in the number of athletes and sports persons, and a rise in the buying power of consumers drive the growth of the global sports drink market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period.Growing inclination of the millennial population toward physical and fitness-related activities, the expansion of wellness and fitness centers, demand for healthier beverage alternatives, rise in the number of athletes and sports persons, and a rise in the buying power of consumers drive the growth of the global sports drink market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06554 Consumers are actively focused on fitness & health. As a result, active & health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives from caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Functional food possesses specific nutrients & supplements which improvise athletic performance and metabolism.Sports drink contains carbohydrates in the form of sugar (glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, sucrose) or contains no sugar and are flavored instead with low-calorie sweeteners which are lost during sports performance. Since dehydration is a condition that causes a negative impact on sports performance, which may lead to cause both psychological as well as physiological illnesses, sports drinks are widely consumed to rehydrate the human body and increase athlete performance.Most sports persons and athletes prefer consuming a sports drink as it gives them an extra boost in energy, maintains alertness, and promotes wakefulness. In addition, sports drinks are used to enhance performance and fulfill the nutritional needs of electrolytes, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients during workouts. Athletes consume such drinks to replenish lost energy after training or competition. Moreover, these drinks provide energy and fluids to the body to reduce fatigue and improve performance. The key players operating in this market such as The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo Inc., mostly target sports persons and athletes, as they consume sports drinks on a regular basis. the manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to develop innovative flavors and follow the sports drink market trends to cater to the increasing demand. Furthermore, aggressive marketing of sports drinks and the association of brands with sporting events & athletes have led to an increase in the consumption of sports drinks by many athletes to enhance their performance. The rise in the number of athletes and sports persons is expected to propel the growth of the sports drink industry LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2ea1bd505775e9ed3bf674494fbbcd9d Energy drinks, one of the popular energy supplements, are commonly available as supplementary products in convenience stores alongside other food grocery products. As a result, growth in retail infrastructure has given sports drinks the momentum to grow. Furthermore, the expansion of wellness and fitness centers as well as exercise parks resulted in an increase in the intake of sports drinks for energy-building purposes. In addition, the surge in the availability of sports drinks among online retailers has attracted more consumer base toward online retail, as it is easier for consumers to compare similar items and choose the drink with appropriate ingredients. In addition, the rise in marketing & advertising strategies for such items on television and digital media is expected to propel the sports drink market growth and contribute to substantial revenue generation during the forecast period.The global sports drink market is segmented into type, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. As per packaging type, the market is divided into PET bottles and cans. On the basis of application, the market is divided into athletes, casual consumers, and lifestyle users. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline distribution channel is further divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06554 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for one-third of the global sports drink market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and Europe.Leading players of the global sports drink industry analyzed in the research include GNC Holdings, LLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Jel Sert Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, Suntory Holdings Limited, Red Bull GmbH, The Kraft Heinz Company, AriZona Beverages USA, LLC, Xtreme Energy Group Ltd, PacificHealth Labs, GU Energy Labs, Monster Beverage Corporation, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.Trending Reports:Vitamins Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vitamins-market-A15101 Ashwagandha Extract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ashwagandha-extract-market-A16876 Adaptogens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptogens-market-A16862

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