AT&T AND BROCCOLI CITY PRESENT AN R&B EXPERIENCE FEATURING SUMMER WALKER, ELMIENE, kwn, AND MORE

Holding Hands 2026

New Live Music Experience Comes to Jiffy Lube Live on September 19, 2026

Since day one, Broccoli City has been committed to building meaningful community impact through culture.” — Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT&T and Broccoli City today announced the launch of a new music experience celebrating the culture, community, and connection that define R&B. The inaugural event will take place Saturday, September 19, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia.Leading the inaugural lineup is Grammy-nominated superstar Summer Walker, joined by a dynamic mix of established and emerging R&B talent, including Elmiene, kwn, Destin Conrad, R&B ONLY (J Rich & Jabari), Club 1B, and additional artists and experiences to be announced.Tickets start at $39 and will be available through a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 24th at 10 a.m., followed by the public on-sale on Friday, June 26th at 10 a.m. A limited number of round-trip shuttle passes from D.C. will also be available.Developed by the team behind the nationally recognized Broccoli City Festival , the event brings fans together through live music, immersive experiences, and shared moments that celebrate the power of R&B to connect people and build community."Since day one, Broccoli City has been committed to building meaningful community impact through culture," said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City. "Holding Hands: An R&B Experience is the next evolution of that mission – an experience designed to bring people together through the power of music and foster genuine connection, joy, and shared moments. R&B has long served as a soundtrack for bringing people closer, and we created this event to celebrate and amplify that spirit.""Music has always had the power to bring people together, and that’s exactly what makes Broccoli City so special," said Sabina Ahmed, Assistant Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential at AT&T. "Through our partnership with Live Nation Urban and Broccoli City, AT&T is proud to help create the kind of shared moments that fans will remember long after they leave Jiffy Lube Live. From the energy of R&B to the culture and community that define the D.C. and Virginia area, we’re excited to help connect people to the music, the artists, and each other through this new experience."For tickets and additional event information, visit bcfestival.com or follow @BroccoliCity on social media.About Broccoli CityBroccoli City is a social enterprise rooted in impact and entertainment that focuses on people and progress. We foster creativity and community growth by building innovative experiences that intersect technology, music, art, and social impact. Originally birthed as an Earth Day festival experience aimed at uplifting Black communities in the DMV area, Broccoli City has developed into a national brand focused on creating opportunities, education and resources that contribute to the upward mobility and social progress of Black and Brown communities.About Live Nation UrbanLive Nation Urban (LNU) is a joint venture co-owned by entrepreneur and music artist manager Shawn Gee and Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company. The company remains North America’s preeminent producer of concert experiences, festivals, and platforms headlined, curated, and owned by black talent, setting the tone for culture with over a dozen sought-after festival brands such as The Roots Picnic, Broccoli City, Exodus Music & Arts Festival, ONE Musicfest, Strength of a Woman, and more.Beyond their captivating live events, Live Nation Urban has established themselves as key social architects in black culture with their innovative initiatives that include Juneteenth: A Global Celebration (broadcast on CNN), Kerry Washington’s THICKER THAN WATER book tour, and a special Hip-Hop 50 event at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in addition to tours by artists such as Ari Lennox, Babyface, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, Davido, Charlie Wilson, Jeezy, Jagged Edge, LL Cool J, Jill Scott, Coco Jones, Jodeci, RuPaul, and Raphael Saadiq. The LNU-produced “A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop” special garnered a nomination at the NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding Variety Show.” Live Nation Urban continues to grow across hip-hop, R&B, soul, and gospel as the most trusted purveyor of live urban music. Learn more about Live Nation Urban at https://livenationurban.com/ About AT&TWe help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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