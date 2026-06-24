GenZone Announces 'GenZone LaunchPad', the World's First Unified Platform for Dubai Relocation and US LLC Formation

Dubai Business Setup and US LLC Formation Made Simple and Seamless GenZone team with founders Kevin McKenzie and Shayan Nasiri at the company's headquarters in Business Bay, Dubai

The GenZone LaunchPad represents everything we've perfected operationally, brought together in a platform that gives clients transparency, control, and confidence.” — Kevin McKenzie, Co-Founder, GenZone

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenZone, Dubai's leading business setup and relocation consultancy trusted by 3,000+ of entrepreneurs worldwide, today announced the upcoming launch of GenZone LaunchPad, a first-of-its-kind digital platform that unifies Dubai company formation and US LLC setup into a single, seamless experience.The GenZone LaunchPad is built for the new generation of globally mobile entrepreneurs: founders, investors, and high-earners in Canada, the UK, the EU, Australia, and beyond who are done paying punishing tax rates and ready to build their business on their own terms. And for the hundreds of existing GenZone clients who can now manage their companies, renewals, and compliance all in one place.THE PROBLEM IT SOLVESFor years, relocating to Dubai or forming a US LLC as a non-resident has meant navigating a maze, juggling emails, chasing agents, not knowing where your application stands, and coordinating across lawyers, PRO services, immigration consultants, banks, and tax advisors.GenZone has already solved this operationally, with a white-glove service model that has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs relocate to Dubai, secure UAE residency, and form US companies complete with banking and payment processing.WHAT GENZONE LAUNCHPAD DELIVERSThe GenZone LaunchPad is a comprehensive client portal that gives every GenZone client complete visibility and control over their entire journey, from day one to long after setup is complete.FOR DUBAI RELOCATION:Entrepreneurs from high-tax countries will be able to track every stage of their company formation, visa and residency applications, banking setup, and ongoing compliance, all in real time, all in one place. Whether you're setting up a free zone company or a mainland entity, pursuing a UAE Golden Visa, or managing corporate tax filings, GenZone LaunchPad keeps every moving part organized and transparent.FOR US LLC FORMATION:Non-resident entrepreneurs looking to access US payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, open US business bank accounts, and establish a credible American business entity will have their entire journey tracked and managed on the same platform, covering EIN registration, ITIN processing, banking approvals, and beyond.FOR EXISTING GENZONE CLIENTS:The GenZone LaunchPad is not just for those starting out. Existing clients will be able to log in and manage their companies from one place, track renewal dates, stay on top of compliance deadlines, access their documents, and get a clear view of everything related to their business, without having to chase anyone.ONE LOGIN, TWO POWERFUL PATHWAYSThe GenZone LaunchPad features an intuitive dashboard with real-time formation progress tracking, a centralized document vault, financial and compliance management tools, residency and visa status updates, and renewal reminders, so nothing ever falls through the cracks.BUILT ON PROVEN EXPERTISEGenZone is not a newcomer to this space. The company has formed over 1,100 companies, issued over 600 ITINs, opened 2,500+ bank accounts, and helped hundreds of clients successfully relocate to Dubai, many of them escaping tax rates exceeding 40-50% in countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia to enjoy Dubai's 0% personal income tax environment."We've always delivered an exceptional experience for our clients," said Kevin McKenzie, Co-Founder, GenZone. "The GenZone LaunchPad represents everything we've perfected operationally, brought together in a platform that gives clients transparency, control, and confidence they deserve throughout the entire process, and well beyond."WHO GENZONE LAUNCHPAD IS BUILT FOR1. High-earners and entrepreneurs in Canada, the UK, the EU, Australia, and all other high-tax regimes looking to legally reduce their tax burden through Dubai relocation2. Founders and digital business owners seeking UAE residency and a Dubai-based setup of their companies3. Non-resident entrepreneurs worldwide who need a US LLC for access to Stripe, PayPal, and US banking4. Investors pursuing UAE Golden Visa opportunities and long-term residency5. Existing GenZone clients looking to manage their company, track renewals, stay on top of compliance, and have all their documents in one placeTHE GENZONE LAUNCHPAD - COMING SOONEntrepreneurs interested in getting started ahead of the launch, or learning whether a Dubai or US LLC setup is right for them, are invited to book a free consultation with the GenZone team at www.genzone.com

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