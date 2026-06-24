Master Interventional Instructor Integrates Genesis Regenerative's RPA to 'Prepare the Soil' to Support Targeted Healing

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. HyperCharge Health in Edina MN integrates advanced precision orthobiologics and restorative therapies. Dr. Louis Saeger, Medical Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

HyperCharge Health's Dr. Louis Saeger couples non-DNA signaling technology with advanced imaging guidance at the Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

You don't want to plant that in dirt that's not very fertile. You want the soil to be prepared, and the soil of the body is what's going on with the inflammatory state of the person systemically” — Dr. Louis Saeger, Medical Director, Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Regenerative Medicine at HyperCharge Health has announced a strategic clinical update, incorporating Genesis Regenerative’s Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) into its multi-modal care spectrum. Led by Medical Director Dr. Louis Saeger, a board-certified specialist and a Master Instructor for the International Pain and Spine Intervention Society, the initiative focuses on optimizing the body's internal environment to maximize the efficacy of localized care.

With decades of experience performing high-precision, image-guided spinal and musculoskeletal interventions, Dr. Saeger recognizes that structural care is most successful when supported by a healthy biochemical foundation. Rather than merely managing localized symptoms, his clinical focus addresses background systemic inflammation to encourage lasting, full-body vitality and provide a non-surgical alternative for conditions of the spine, joints, and musculoskeletal system.

Preparing the Biological Soil

To address background systemic pathways, Dr. Saeger utilizes intravenous delivery of the RPA. This acellular, non-DNA array provides a consistent matrix of over 300 verifiable signaling proteins, cytokines, and growth factors without requiring an autologous blood draw. By utilizing this cell-free signaling network to calm systemic pathways, Dr. Saeger aims to optimize the body’s internal environment before executing targeted, precision structural applications.

"The way I like to think about this is... if you're going to put a nice ornamental shrub out in your yard, you don't want to plant that in dirt that's not very fertile," Dr. Saeger explained. "You want the soil to be prepared, and the soil of the body is what's going on with the inflammatory state of the person systemically... We are particularly enthusiastic about how Regenerative Protein Array fits into that picture because it helps to treat the body system as a whole... to prepare the soil so that when we do a specific intervention... it is in a person who's been optimized."¹

Precision Delivery via The Saeger Method

Once the internal environment has been systemically optimized, the clinic transitions to targeted localized protocols using a framework he refers to as “The Saeger Method”. This approach combines advanced interventional mapping with high-resolution guidance technologies—including diagnostic ultrasound, C-ARM fluoroscopy, and Vertebral Motion Analysis—to achieve precise placement of restorative matrices at the exact site of tissue damage.

Because the RPA is entirely cell-free and contains no live donor DNA, it completely eliminates the risks associated with cellular transfer, providing a safe, domestic alternative for individuals researching advanced tissue-signaling therapies. Dr. Saeger emphasizes that this rigorous proteomic approach allows patients to access the full signaling benefits of advanced tissue-derived matrices domestically, without the heavy financial burdens or safety variables often associated with traveling out of the country.

Comprehensive Multimodal Protocols

At the Edina facility, acellular signaling technologies are seamlessly woven into comprehensive care plans that include advanced precision orthobiologics, class IV laser therapy, shockwave therapy, IV vitamin drips, and customized peptide programs. Operating outside the constraints of traditional insurance models, the practice opens up direct-access care pathways by accepting specialized payment options, including Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury claims, CareCredit, and HSA/FSA accounts.

Located at 7450 France Avenue South, Suite 240 in Edina, the clinic is positioned just 20 minutes from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, allowing the team to efficiently serve traveling patients across the Twin Cities metro area. To learn more about systemic preconditioning protocols or to schedule an evaluation, visit the Institute for Regenerative Medicine online.

About the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at HyperCharge Health

Located in Edina, Minnesota, the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at HyperCharge Health integrates advanced precision orthobiologics and restorative therapies to provide minimally invasive, patient-focused alternatives to invasive surgery. The specialized medical division is led by Medical Director Louis Saeger, MD, a board-certified specialist focusing on high-precision, image-guided interventions for the spine, joints, and musculoskeletal system. Combining advanced class IV lasers, shockwave therapy, and personalized peptide management with a sophisticated suite of acellular signaling options, the facility provides data-backed wellness protocols to support long-term mobility throughout the Twin Cities metro.

https://www.hyperchargehealth.com

https://www.instituteforregenerativemedicine.com

https://genesisregenerative.com/doctors/dr-stefano-sinicropi-dr-louis-saeger/

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is an industry leader in non-cellular products, dedicated to developing and marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, rigorous product purity, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Louis Saeger, Medical Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Dr. Louis Saeger, Meet Your Clinician - Genesis Regenerative

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