The Private Postman Ltd Named Best Marketing & Advertising Firm of the Year at The Strategist – 2026 Awards

It’s about showing what’s possible when you combine real delivery experience with technology that improves standards. We want to be the name people think of when they want door-to-door done properly.” — Mark Redmond

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Private Postman Ltd has been named Best Marketing & Advertising Firm of the Year in The Strategist – 2026 awards, recognising the company’s work modernising door-to-door leaflet distribution through GPS-based verification and a technology-led approach to accountability in physical marketing.The award spotlights a business growth story rooted in operational know-how and a clear mission: to bring postal-style discipline and trust to one of the UK’s most debated marketing channels. Founded by former Royal Mail postman Mark Redmond, The Private Postman has built its reputation in London by focusing on what many advertisers have historically struggled to prove—whether marketing materials actually reach the doors they were meant to reach.While digital marketing offers immediate dashboards and attribution models, physical distribution has often relied on spot checks, route claims, and limited verification. The Private Postman’s approach aims to narrow that gap by emphasising tracked delivery, documented routes, and clearer reporting—so that businesses can buy leaflet distribution with greater confidence.Central to that proposition is CORE One Step, the company’s proprietary software designed to support one-step GPS precision for door-to-door marketing. According to the company, the system is built to improve how leaflets are tracked, verified and trusted across campaigns—creating more transparency for clients and higher accountability for the delivery network.“The vision has always been simple: bring postal services into the 21st century,” said Mark Redmond, Founder of The Private Postman Ltd. “I’m an ex-postie, and I’ve seen first-hand how much the public relies on trust, routine and proof of delivery. Businesses deserve the same standards when they invest in door-to-door marketing. This award from The Strategist – 2026 is a strong signal that the market is ready for a better, more transparent way of doing things.”The Private Postman’s growth has been driven by a combination of practical postal experience and a determination to professionalise a channel that can be both powerful and, when poorly executed, difficult to measure. The company describes its early beginnings as modest—starting with limited resources—and scaling through focus on service quality and a repeatable operating model.Today, The Private Postman positions itself as one of London’s most advanced leaflet distribution networks, built for modern expectations around verification, auditability and client reporting. For small business owners in particular, reliable distribution can make the difference between a campaign that delivers genuine footfall and one that only delivers invoices. For larger organisations, proof, process and governance are increasingly essential requirements.“Leaflets still work when they’re done properly,” Redmond added. “The issue hasn’t been the channel—it’s been the lack of visibility. We want clients to feel confident that the job has been done as agreed, and we want distribution teams to have a clear standard to work to.”The Strategist – 2026 award recognises firms demonstrating strong results, innovation and leadership within marketing and advertising. In selecting The Private Postman Ltd for Best Marketing & Advertising Firm of the Year, the award acknowledges the company’s technology-led emphasis on transparency within a field where many buyers historically had to rely on assumptions rather than evidence.For The Private Postman, the recognition also aligns with its broader growth agenda: putting the brand on a bigger stage with investors, enterprise technology partners and ambitious small businesses looking for proven offline reach in London.“We’ve always believed door-to-door marketing can be a premium service when it’s run with the right systems and standards,” Redmond said. “Being recognised in this category helps validate that the future of physical marketing is measurable.”The Private Postman’s software initiative—The Private Postman CORE and CORE One Step—sits at the centre of the company’s next phase. The goal is to keep improving how campaigns are executed and evidenced, and to make dependable distribution easier to manage, scale and audit.In an environment where brands increasingly want clarity, compliance and dependable reporting, tools that can support verified delivery become a strategic differentiator. The company’s message is clear: the same level of expectation placed on digital impressions and clicks should also apply to a leaflet campaign—particularly when local businesses may be investing a significant portion of their marketing budget into print and distribution.The Private Postman also sees its technology as a platform for broader industry change. In Redmond’s words, the ambition is nothing less than to help “rewire” a sector he describes as a multi-billion-pound letterbox economy—by building systems that reward good operators, improve trust for buyers, and raise standards across the board.Following the The Strategist – 2026 award win, The Private Postman plans to accelerate visibility and partnerships. The company has indicated interest in conversations with investors and large software organisations, while continuing to serve its core base: small business owners who want leaflets delivered across London with confidence and clarity.Redmond has also publicly shared an aspiration to take the company’s delivery software concept onto a wider stage in the future, including a planned appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2027 to support broader expansion of The Private Postman CORE.For clients, the immediate message is practical: the company intends to keep investing in delivery systems, reporting, and operational discipline so that offline marketing can compete with the accountability long associated with online channels. For the broader market, the message is cultural: a high-trust, high-proof approach to delivery can make door-to-door marketing more respected, more measurable, and ultimately more effective.“This isn’t just about winning an award,” said Redmond. “It’s about showing what’s possible when you combine real delivery experience with technology that improves standards. We want to be the name people think of when they want door-to-door done properly.”About The Private Postman LtdThe Private Postman Ltd is a London-based leaflet distribution and door-to-door marketing company founded by former Royal Mail postman Mark Redmond. The company focuses on improving transparency and accountability in physical marketing through GPS-based verification and proprietary technology, including CORE One Step, designed to support one-step GPS precision for door-to-door campaign delivery and reporting.Media ContactThe Private Postman Ltd Contact: Mark Redmond Website: The Private Postman (theprivatepostman.com)

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