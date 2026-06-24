Influential Women Highlights Jocelyn Schrader, MS, LNHA, CDP: Business Consultant And Owner Of JMS Consulting

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing 20+ Years of Expertise in Senior Living Operations, Sales Strategy, and Organizational TransformationJocelyn Schrader, MS, LNHA, CDP, is the Owner and Independent Business Consultant at JMS Consulting, LLC, and a seasoned Sales, Marketing, and CRM Database Strategist with more than 20 years of dedicated experience in the senior living industry. Her career has been shaped by a blend of hands-on operational leadership and strategic consulting, beginning in 2006 as an administrator-in-training with Life Care Services. From those early foundations, she quickly advanced into leadership, becoming a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator within life plan communities, where she developed a deep understanding of operational excellence, compliance, and team leadership.Her early experience as a licensed administrator laid the groundwork for a career defined by problem-solving, adaptability, and results-driven leadership. In these roles, Jocelyn gained firsthand insight into the complexities of senior living operations, from regulatory requirements to resident care coordination and staff development. This foundation continues to inform her consulting approach today, allowing her to bridge the gap between strategy and execution.Following her administrative leadership roles, Jocelyn transitioned into regional sales and operations, where she focused her time on driving revenue growth and improving operational performance across multiple communities. She later joined Bild & Co., where she spent a decade providing consulting support to senior living organizations across the United States, as well as internationally in the United Kingdom and Canada. During this time, she became widely recognized for her ability to step into challenging environments, diagnose operational and sales inefficiencies, and work directly alongside teams to implement sustainable solutions.Rather than offering recommendations from a distance, Jocelyn built her reputation on a hands-on consulting model. She works collaboratively with leadership teams to strengthen sales processes, improve CRM utilization, and elevate overall organizational performance. Her approach emphasizes execution, accountability, and long-term success, making her a trusted partner to communities navigating change or underperformance.In January 2024, Jocelyn launched JMS Consulting, LLC, where she continues to provide strategic consulting, remote coaching, on-site operational support, and sales optimization services. She also steps into interim leadership roles when needed, most recently serving as an interim administrator for a 12-week engagement at a skilled nursing and assisted living facility within a lifeplan community. Her ability to seamlessly transition between consulting and operational leadership reflects her depth of experience and versatility within the industry.Jocelyn holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Services and Administration and a Master of Science in Health Care Management from Springfield College. Combined with her licensure, certifications, and more than two decades of industry experience, her academic and professional background enables her to deliver informed, practical, and impactful solutions to senior living organizations.She attributes her success to experience, expertise, and a highly hands-on approach that distinguishes her work in the field. After more than 20 years in senior living, Jocelyn has developed the ability to quickly assess organizational challenges and provide clear, actionable strategies. However, she emphasizes that her greatest strength lies not only in identifying solutions but in working directly with teams to implement them. Her collaborative style ensures that organizations are supported throughout the entire transformation process, rather than being left with recommendations alone.Throughout her career, Jocelyn has embraced the evolving nature of the workforce and industry. She acknowledges that traditional ideas of loyalty and long-term employment have shifted, and she views adaptability and strategic career movement as important components of professional growth. She also recognizes that making bold decisions, including stepping away from stable roles, has played a significant role in her own career development and success.For those entering the senior living industry, Jocelyn encourages a focus on leadership, operational engagement, and seizing emerging opportunities. As the baby boomer population continues to transition into the stage where senior living becomes increasingly relevant, she sees significant demand and opportunity for innovation within the field. She specifically encourages young women to step into operational roles, where she believes there is strong potential for leadership growth and industry impact.Her professional values center on time, balance, and community. Over the course of her career, Jocelyn has become increasingly intentional about how she manages her time and energy, prioritizing meaningful work and relationships. While earlier in her career she embraced frequent relocation and rapid professional advancement, she now places greater emphasis on stability, balance, and purposeful engagement.Having worked remotely for more than a decade, Jocelyn values the flexibility it provides and the ability to maintain stronger connections with her local community in Savannah, Georgia. She is deeply engaged in community life and finds fulfillment in contributing locally while continuing to serve clients nationwide.Through JMS Consulting, LLC, Jocelyn Schrader continues to make a meaningful impact on the senior living industry by combining operational expertise, sales strategy, and hands-on implementation. Her career reflects a rare blend of leadership, adaptability, and deep industry knowledge, positioning her as a trusted advisor and transformational partner to senior living communities across the country and beyond.Learn More about Jocelyn Schrader:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jocelyn-Schrader Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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