Illumine-i Disrupts the EVCS Pipeline with EVOLVE: Bringing Unlimited Site Qualification and Design Costs to Zero

EVOLVE by Illumine-i: EV Charging Site Qualification & Design Platform

EVOLVE eliminates restrictive SaaS fees, empowering developers and contractors to uncap their commercial EVCS business development pipeline.

True democratization means you qualify and design for free, paying only for what you use. We give teams the power to scale pipelines without exhausting engineering budgets on unclosed bids.” — Nithish Sairam

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The commercial electric vehicle infrastructure market has just hit its tectonic shift. Evolve, an infrastructure technology solution, has launched a highly disruptive platform that upends the legacy software model. Powered by “IVE suite of products” from Illumine Industries (Illumine-i)—the premier power engineering powerhouse with a decade-long track record of pioneering over 3 Gigawatts (GW) of Solar, BESS, and EVCS deployments across the United States—EVOLVE is officially established as the next major tech breakthrough in EV infrastructure.For years, contractors, solar installers, and property developers have been held hostage by restrictive SaaS pricing, spending thousands in upfront software fees just to bid on commercial EV projects.EVOLVE completely obliterates this barrier. The software is 100% free to design and quote. Now, sales and business development teams can instantly qualify EV installation sites and run rapid feasibility scripts without spending a dime of their technical engineering budget. Contractors can stop paying for expensive layout software just to bid on jobs. They design completely for free and only pay a flat fee for the physical paperwork and engineering assets they use when a project successfully closes.“EVOLVE has completely flipped the paradigm,” says Marlowe Gilmore, CEO of ChargeHub Dynamics Inc. “Its intelligence makes it possible to qualify sites and produce high-quality proposals with an SLD and detailed BOM in less than 15 minutes. Being able to run unlimited site designs without a subscription model lets us unclog our sales pipeline and scale aggressively. It’s a complete industry shakeup.”By removing the financial risk from business development, EVOLVE allows entire estimation teams to deploy rapid conceptual designs and automated load calculations under 15 minutes at $0 cost. When a project crosses the finish line, users seamlessly scale their free concepts into permit-ready construction sets—purchasing Single Line Diagrams (SLDs) and detailed Bills of Materials (BOM) strictly on demand.EVOLVE is open for immediate deployment across the United States. To qualify your sites and design without limits, Book a Demo Concluding on the platform’s disruptive philosophy, Nithish Sairam, Founder & CEO of Illumine Industries, notes: “Risk-heavy pre-construction costs shouldn’t bottleneck the momentum of the US electrification transition. Having engineered 3 GW of complex energy infrastructure, we know exactly where developers bleed capital during business development. With EVOLVE, we have productized our institutional engineering power into a frictionless, zero-cost engine. True democratization means you qualify and design for free, paying only for the drawings you use. We are giving business development teams the power to scale their pipelines without exhausting their technical budgets on unclosed bids.”About Illumine Industries (Illumine-i): Illumine-i is a premier grid integration and power engineering firm specializing in clean energy systems, including solar, battery storage, EV charging stations, and substations. Founded by US-industry-seasoned engineers Nithish Sairam (ex-Tesla, NextEra) and Sudarsan Krishnan (ex-Sunrun, Black & Veatch), the firm leverages deep ecosystem expertise and proprietary digital tools developed in-house to eliminate downstream construction risks. Driven by a passion for solving high-voltage infrastructure challenges and over 200,000 engineered projects, Illumine-i blends extensive field experience with digital innovation to help asset owners, developers, EPCs, and financial institutions accelerate grid modernization and the energy transition.

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