UAGC and Eastern Arizona College Launch Partnership Expanding Bachelor’s Degree Pathways for Arizona Learners

Dr. Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC

EAC has served Arizona learners for more than 135 years, and together we’re creating flexible pathways that help students continue their academic journeys and achieve their professional goals."” — Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Eastern Arizona College (EAC) have launched a new partnership focused on expanding access to bachelor's degree pathways for students across Arizona, creating new opportunities for learners to continue their education through flexible online programs designed for working adults.The partnership connects EAC students, employees, and eligible family members with online degree programs designed to support continued education while balancing work, family, and other responsibilities.Through the agreement, eligible participants will have access to a reduced tuition rate of $295 per credit toward bachelor's degree programs, equating to a savings of approximately $4,950 per year.* Tuition benefits are also available for select graduate programs, supporting continued education and the development of career-relevant skills."This partnership reflects a shared commitment to student success and educational access," said Amy Rogers , director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC. "Eastern Arizona College has served Arizona learners for more than 135 years, and together we’re creating flexible pathways that help students continue their academic journeys and achieve their professional goals."Founded in 1888 as Arizona's first community college, EAC has a long history of providing affordable, student-centered education and workforce development opportunities. Serving students across southeastern Arizona and beyond, EAC offers more than 90 certificates and degrees, including bachelor's degree programs, while maintaining a strong focus on transfer success, workforce readiness, and community impact."At Eastern Arizona College, we’re committed to helping students achieve their educational and career aspirations, whether they are just beginning their academic journey or seeking opportunities to advance their education," said Todd Haynie, president of Eastern Arizona College. "This partnership with UAGC provides our students with additional pathways to earn bachelor's degrees while maintaining the flexibility they need to balance their studies with work, family, and community commitments."The partnership includes aligned transfer pathways and coordinated support services to help students move from an associate degree to a bachelor's degree with clarity and confidence. By focusing on continuity and accessibility, the collaboration supports students from enrollment through completion.To commemorate the partnership, representatives from UAGC and EAC will participate in a signing ceremony at Eastern Arizona College on August 27, 2026.This effort reflects a broader focus on strengthening educational opportunities across Arizona by creating seamless pathways between institutions and expanding access to affordable higher education. Together, UAGC and EAC are helping more students pursue their educational goals while preparing for success in today's workforce.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.*Savings on tuition available for those who qualify. $4,950/year is bachelor’s tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year at a flat tuition rate of $295 per credit versus published tuition per credit in the 2025-2026 UAGC Academic Catalog. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year. Benefits vary by degree level.

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