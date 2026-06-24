Linx Opine on Why Governance, Not Compliance Alone, Determines International Scale

Linx is building the next generation of workforce infrastructure — a Global Workforce Operating System.

Beyond Compliance: Why True Workforce Governance and Operational Intelligence Are the Next Frontiers for Scaling International Teams

Companies need more than a way to employ people internationally. They need a system that gives them confidence, visibility, and intelligence over their entire global workforce” — Rasagna Holt, CEO of Linx

PHILADELPHIA,, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies accelerate global expansion, a new challenge is emerging: hiring internationally is no longer the hard part. Managing visibility, governance, performance, and operational control across a distributed workforce has become the next frontier.During a recent Linx executive webinar held on May 28, global HR and business leaders were asked what they viewed as the greatest risk when scaling international teams. 43% of attendees identified compliance and legal risk as their primary concern. This result reflects the perspectives of webinar attendees and is not intended to represent a broader market survey."Most companies think global workforce challenges start and end with compliance. They don’t," said Rasagna Holt, CEO of Linx. "The real challenge is governance — understanding who your workforce is, where they are, how they perform, what risks exist, and having the operational intelligence to make better decisions at scale."From Global Employment to Workforce IntelligenceThe first generation of global hiring solutions solved the ability to hire people anywhere in the world. But as organizations build increasingly distributed teams, they face a new problem: they have a workforce, but they lack a system to truly manage it.Linx is building the next generation of workforce infrastructure — a Global Workforce Operating System that combines:1. Global employment and EOR services2. International payroll and workforce administration3. Compliance and risk management4. Workforce analytics and intelligence5. Performance and operational visibilityBy connecting every stage of the workforce lifecycle — from onboarding and employment to payroll, performance, and retention — Linx enables organizations to move beyond administration and toward intelligence.The Next Era of Global WorkThe future of work will not be defined by where talent sits, but by how effectively organizations can understand, govern, and optimize that talent.Linx is creating the infrastructure for that future."Companies need more than a way to employ people internationally. They need a system that gives them confidence, visibility, and intelligence over their entire global workforce," said Holt. "That is the next evolution of workforce technology."About LinxLinx is a global workforce technology company enabling organizations to hire, manage, pay, and optimize talent in 160+ countries.Its platform combines global employment infrastructure, payroll, compliance, and workforce intelligence into a single operating system designed for the future of work.

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