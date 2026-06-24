New Music Alert Super Love! (Milly's Song) from Acclaimed American Singer, Songwriter, and Producer bOydestiNy

Introducing... Super Love! (Milly's Song) from acclaimed American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist bOydestiNy Super Love! (Milly's Song)

Track Title: Super Love! (Milly's Song) Genre: Pop / R&B / Soul / Indie-Pop Launch Date: 26th June 2026 ISRC Code: QT3FF2679124

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- bOydestiNy Releases New Album Listen Up! (Óyeme!) as Super Love! (Milly’s Song) Gains International Radio Support.bOydestiNy (Michael Anthony Thornton) is an American singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and former touring keyboardist whose music blends elements of R&B, Dance, Latin, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Smooth Jazz. Born in Hartford, Connecticut and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he began his musical journey at an early age, performing with local bands and developing the musicianship and songwriting skills that would later define his career.During the 1990s, Thornton gained recognition as a keyboardist and performer, working with acclaimed artists including Pieces of a Dream, the late Grover Washington Jr., and Bill Withers, while sharing stages with legendary performers such as Patti LaBelle, Phil Perry, Regina Belle, and Phyllis Hyman. These experiences helped shape his distinctive musical style, which combines strong melodic songwriting, polished musicianship, and contemporary production.Performing under the artist name bOydestiNy, Thornton launched his solo recording career with the release of his album Modern Times and later gained international attention through his viral Emma Watson Song music video, which introduced his music to audiences worldwide and established a growing online following.Over the years, bOydestiNy has continued to build an international audience through a diverse catalogue of original music. His dance-pop anthem Just One Touch developed a devoted following in parts of Europe, particularly in Italy and Monaco, where the song became a popular dance-floor favourite and earned recognition within local music communities. The track has accumulated hundreds of thousands of online views and continues to attract listeners years after its initial release.Known for crafting memorable hooks, uplifting themes, and genre-blending productions, bOydestiNy's music reflects influences ranging from classic soul and R&B to contemporary dance and Latin rhythms. His work has been featured on radio stations and digital platforms around the world, earning support from music curators, broadcasters, and independent media outlets.In 2026, bOydestiNy released the album Listen Up! (Óyeme), featuring the internationally supported singles Muévelo Baila, Night and Day, and Super Love! (Milly's Song). The project showcases his continued artistic evolution while highlighting the songwriting, musicianship, and positive messages that have become hallmarks of his music.Today, bOydestiNy continues to write, produce, perform, and release new music while building connections with audiences across multiple genres and international markets.Contact bOydestiNy info@boy-destiny.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

GB bOydestiNy - "Super Love " ( Lyric Video)

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