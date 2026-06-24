Chinese Business Leader: Long-Term Research and Scalable Innovation Are Key to Healthy Aging Worldwide

CHINA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2026 Annual Meeting of the New Champions — widely known as Summer Davos — convenes in Dalian against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation and global economic realignment, China’s business community has welcomed the forum’s theme, “Innovating at Scale,” while viewing Premier Li Qiang’s opening remarks as a signal that China intends to push ahead with openness, innovation and cooperation despite a fracturing global environment.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the forum, Xu Bin, Party Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Zhen-Ao Group, said Premier Li’s remarks were especially significant at a time when technology sanctions, trade barriers and supply-chain disruptions are reshaping the global economy.

“Premier Li’s speech gave the international business community a clear sense of confidence,” Xu said. “China is not retreating from openness. China is expanding cooperation, encouraging innovation and providing a stable environment for companies willing to invest in long-term value, both foreign and domestic.”

Xu said he was particularly inspired by Premier Li’s emphasis on innovation, openness and practical cooperation. In his view, China’s role in the global economy is undergoing a profound transformation — from being known primarily as the “world factory” to becoming “world solutions base”

“For decades, China helped power global growth through manufacturing, infrastructure and supply-chain strength,” Xu said. “Today, China is also contributing ideas, technologies and solutions. In fields such as healthy aging, companies like Zhen-Ao have a responsibility to bring China’s long-term research and industrial capabilities to the world, so that more people can live not only longer lives, but healthier and happier lives.”

This year’s Summer Davos, held under the theme “Innovating at Scale,” focused on how new technologies and new business models can move beyond laboratories and pilot projects to create real economic and social impact. Xu said the theme closely reflects the experience of many Chinese private enterprises, including Zhen-Ao, which have grown through sustained research, industrial upgrading and participation in global exchanges.

“Innovation is not only about speed,” Xu said. “It is also about patience, discipline and the ability to turn scientific ideas into practical solutions. For Chinese companies, the next stage is not simply to grow bigger, but to become more open, more responsible and more globally connected.”

“Globalization is changing, but cooperation remains essential,” Xu said. “The answer to uncertainty is not isolation. It is to build more balanced, more resilient and more practical networks of cooperation.”

As a Dalian-based company with three decades of experience in nucleic-acid nutrition and healthy aging, Zhen-Ao Group sees Summer Davos as a bridge between Chinese innovation and global dialogue. Xu said the company’s long-term investment in research reflects a broader shift among Chinese private enterprises: from following existing models to developing original capabilities and contributing to international cooperation.

Founded in 1996, Zhen-Ao has spent nearly 30 years focused on nucleic-acid nutrition and 5'-nucleotide-related research. When it first started, less than 0.5% of the Chinese population had ever heard about nucleic-acid nutrition. The company has built what it describes as a full-chain evidence system covering molecular mechanisms, cellular function, animal models and human clinical research. It has also developed a nucleic-acid industrialization base in Dalian and supported long-term studies on safety, healthy aging and biological-age indicators.

According to company materials, Zhen-Ao’s research has generated 21 academic papers and 15 domestic and international invention patents. In one randomized, double-blind, controlled human intervention study involving 121 participants aged 60 to 70, 19 weeks of 5'-nucleotide supplementation was associated with a 3.08-year reduction in DNA methylation age compared with the control group. Further multi-omics analysis of the same study population reported a 5.1-year reduction in biological age among participants with high genetic risk of hyperuricemia.

Xu said these figures are important not because they serve as marketing claims, but because they show the need for measurable, evidence-based approaches in an industry often dominated by vague promises.

“Healthy aging is a shared challenge for all societies,” Xu said. “No country or company can address it alone. We need open scientific cooperation, responsible industrial development and practical solutions that can improve people’s quality of life.”

He said Zhen-Ao hopes to contribute what he called “happy longevity solutions from China” — solutions aimed not only at extending lifespan, but also at improving healthspan, quality of life and everyday wellbeing.

“Longevity should not mean simply living longer,” Xu said. “It should mean living better, living healthier and living with dignity and happiness.

Looking ahead, Xu said Zhen-Ao will continue to deepen its work in healthy aging while seeking broader cooperation with research institutions, medical organizations and industry partners.

Premier Li’s message at Davos was not only about China’s economy, Xu said. “It points a direction for the future of global cooperation.”

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