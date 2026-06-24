Influential Women Distinguishes Julie Jackson, M.Ed.: Educator And Leader Inspiring Early Childhood Learning

CROSBY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kindergarten Teacher and Team Lead at Crosby ISD Dedicated to Student Growth, Curriculum Excellence, and Teacher DevelopmentJulie Jackson, M.Ed., is an experienced and passionate educator currently serving as a Kindergarten Teacher and Team Lead at Crosby ISD in Crosby, Texas. With nearly a decade of experience across private, online, and public-school settings, she brings extensive expertise in early childhood instruction, curriculum design, and student engagement. Julie is dedicated to creating a positive, structured, and nurturing classroom environment where students of all abilities are supported and empowered to succeed.Julie holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston–Clear Lake and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Grand Canyon University. Her academic background, combined with hands-on classroom experience, allows her to implement instruction that is both developmentally appropriate and aligned with state standards, including the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).In her current role at Crosby ISD, Julie serves not only as a classroom teacher but also as a team lead, supporting fellow educators in instructional planning, classroom management strategies, and curriculum alignment. She is known for fostering collaboration among staff and contributing to a strong school culture focused on student achievement and continuous improvement.Beyond her classroom responsibilities, Julie is also a curriculum specialist and entrepreneur, designing teacher-friendly instructional resources that support both foundational learners and advanced students. Her resources are developed with a focus on clarity, engagement, and adaptability, helping educators meet the diverse needs of their classrooms.Julie is actively involved in extracurricular programs, including robotics and cheerleading, where she helps students develop confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills outside of traditional academics. She also takes pride in mentoring both students and colleagues, offering guidance and encouragement that extends beyond the classroom environment.Her teaching philosophy is grounded in love, consistency, and hands-on learning, supported by data-driven instruction and intentional curriculum alignment. She believes that students learn best when they feel safe, valued, and actively engaged in meaningful learning experiences that connect to real-world understanding.Throughout her career, Julie has been recognized for her dedication to education and student success. She was named a finalist for Teacher of the Year at her campus and received a nomination from the Crosby Chamber of Commerce for Employee of the Year. These honors reflect her ongoing commitment to excellence, leadership, and community impact within the education field.Julie attributes her success to the unwavering support of her husband and family, her faith, and her ability to remain focused while leading with love in all aspects of her work. She emphasizes that having a strong and supportive partnership at home has played a vital role in her professional growth, providing encouragement and stability as she pursues her goals.The best career advice Julie has received came from a junior-college professor who encouraged her to “not let her flame go out,” reminding her that passion and purpose should remain at the center of her professional journey. This guidance continues to influence her approach to education, reinforcing the importance of staying connected to the joy and meaning of teaching.Julie encourages young women entering the education field to explore multiple classroom environments before committing to a specific path. She recommends substitute teaching across different grade levels to gain firsthand experience, discover personal strengths, and identify where passion naturally aligns. In her view, this exploration helps future educators develop confidence and clarity in their teaching journey.The values most important to Julie in both her professional and personal life are family, faith, love, and service to others. These guiding principles shape her approach to teaching, leadership, and community involvement. She strives to model these values daily, both inside and outside the classroom, ensuring they are reflected in her relationships with students, colleagues, and families.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Julie enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family. She has planned an extensive five-week trip to Europe with her daughter, who is also an educator, reflecting their shared passion for learning, exploration, and cultural experiences.Through her continued dedication to education, curriculum development, and instructional leadership, Julie Jackson remains committed to making a meaningful impact on students, educators, and the broader school community.Learn More about Julie Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Julie-Jackson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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