Fasteners Industry Forecast: Strong Growth Ahead Through 2032 Amid Rising Industrial Applications

Fasteners Market Growing Demand

Automotive remained the largest end-use segment in 2022 due to high usage in safety-critical vehicle systems.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technological advancements in surface treatments and coatings have significantly enhanced the performance of modern fasteners. These innovations have led to products with improved strength, superior corrosion resistance, and easier installation. As a result, advanced fasteners are increasingly being adopted across multiple industries, supporting overall market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global fasteners market was valued at $97.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $151 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A64404 Key Growth Drivers:-The market growth is primarily driven by:- Rising construction and infrastructure development activities worldwide- Increasing demand from the automotive industry- Expanding industrial manufacturing baseHowever, volatility in raw material prices continues to act as a key restraint. On the other hand, the integration of sensors and RFID technology in fasteners presents new growth opportunities.Market Segmentation Highlights:-By Product:- Externally threaded fasteners dominated the market in 2022, driven by extensive use in automotive assembly such as engines, chassis, and body components.- Non-threaded fasteners are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, supported by demand for pins and rivets in structural applications.By Sales Channel:- The offline segment held the largest market share due to established distribution networks.- The online segment is projected to grow fastest, supported by e-commerce platforms improving accessibility and procurement efficiency.By End-Use:- Automotive remained the largest end-use segment in 2022 due to high usage in safety-critical vehicle systems.- Aerospace is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by increasing aircraft manufacturing and structural assembly requirements.Regional Insights:-Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to maintain leadership through 2032. The region is also projected to grow at the fastest pace due to:- Strong industrial and infrastructure expansion in China and India- High demand from automotive and electronics industriesCompetitive Landscape:-Key industry participants include:- Arnold Magnetic Technologies- Adams Magnetic Products, LLC- Dexter Magnetic Technologies- Electron Energy Corporation- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd- Bunting- Stanford Magnets- TDK Corporation- VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG- Magnequench International, LLCThese companies are focusing on strategies such as product innovation, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fasteners-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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