Influential Women Features Tahara King: Executive Assistant To The CEO And COO At Elevate Digital In Cornelius, NC

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demonstrating Excellence in Executive Support and Servant Leadership in Corporate OperationsTahara King is a seasoned administrative professional with more than 20 years of experience providing high-level support to executives, senior leadership, and cross-functional teams. Throughout her career, she has developed a reputation for reliability, adaptability, and a deeply service-oriented approach that enables leaders to focus on strategic priorities while she ensures operational excellence behind the scenes.Currently serving as Executive Assistant to the CEO and COO at Elevate Digital in Cornelius, North Carolina, Tahara brings extensive expertise in executive support, event coordination, project management, and team engagement to a dynamic hybrid work environment. In her role, she is responsible for managing complex calendars, coordinating leadership priorities, and ensuring seamless communication across departments. Her proactive approach and attention to detail have made her a trusted and indispensable partner to executive leadership.At Elevate Digital, Tahara is known for her ability to anticipate needs before they arise and execute with precision under pressure. Her mindset is centered on solutions—she approaches challenges with a “let me look into that” attitude rather than a refusal, consistently finding ways to support leadership and teams in achieving their goals.Previously at LPL Financial, Tahara specialized in large-scale event facilitation, where she played a central role in planning and executing high-volume corporate events. Her responsibilities included designing room layouts, coordinating catering and audiovisual logistics, and ensuring attendees were fully supported throughout each event. Over the course of one year, she facilitated 22 weeks of events, often working 12-hour days for four consecutive days to ensure smooth execution. Her hands-on involvement, including personally ensuring food and materials were replenished and accessible, underscored her commitment to operational excellence and attendee experience.Tahara holds an Associate of Applied Science in Accounting from NorthWest Arkansas Community College and is a Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) through the Scrum Alliance and is also working to attain her Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification through the Project Management Institute. She combines technical proficiency with strong organizational skills in Microsoft Office, budgeting, and project coordination. Her professional strengths are further enhanced by her adaptability, reliability, and strong commitment to servant leadership principles.Central to Tahara’s professional identity is her belief that success is built through service to others. She views her role not simply as administrative support, but as a mission to create the conditions for others to succeed. She takes pride in being the steady presence that allows leaders to focus on strategy and decision-making while she manages execution, logistics, and operational flow.Tahara attributes her success to experience and the diverse environments and individuals who have shaped her career. She credits her personal and professional growth to the ability to both impact others and be shaped by those she has worked alongside. Early in her career, she describes herself as structured, highly policy-driven, and resistant to change. However, working within large, fast-paced organizations such as Walmart challenged her to adapt, evolve, and embrace flexibility in ways that ultimately strengthened her career trajectory.A significant turning point in her development came during her time working as a poker dealer. In that high-pressure environment, Tahara learned how to navigate a wide range of personalities at the table, manage conflict, and maintain composure in dynamic and unpredictable situations. This experience played a critical role in shaping her interpersonal skills and strengthening her ability to work effectively with diverse groups of people under pressure.Tahara also acknowledges the influence of a key mentor, Chris Blythe from Kohl’s, who helped her recognize her own capabilities and better understand her strengths. His guidance contributed to her growing confidence and reinforced her ability to thrive in demanding professional environments.Throughout her career, Tahara has consistently prioritized the success of others over personal recognition. She often worked extended hours, including evenings and weekends, to ensure leaders and teams had the support they needed to operate effectively. While she recognizes that workplace expectations and perspectives on work-life balance have evolved, particularly in the post-pandemic environment, she believes individuals must define for themselves the level of commitment they are willing to make in pursuit of their professional goals.Tahara encourages young women entering administrative and executive support roles to be intentional about understanding the level of dedication required in high-performance environments. In her view, success in these roles often involves flexibility, availability, and a willingness to support leadership needs beyond traditional working hours. For Tahara, embracing these responsibilities has been central to her own professional fulfillment.At the core of her work is a deep commitment to service. Tahara finds meaning in enabling others to succeed and ensuring that leaders are equipped with the resources, structure, and support they need to perform at their best. She describes herself as someone who thrives behind the scenes, where her contributions directly contribute to the success of others.Although she has received recognition from colleagues and executive leadership throughout her career, including appreciation during her tenure at LPL Financial, Tahara does not seek external validation as her primary motivator. Instead, she finds fulfillment in the gratitude expressed by those she supports and in knowing that her work has made a tangible difference in their success and daily operations.Through her role at Elevate Digital, Tahara King continues to exemplify the power of servant leadership in executive support. Her career reflects a deep commitment to reliability, adaptability, and helping others succeed—qualities that have made her an essential contributor to every organization she has served.Learn More about Tahara King:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tahara-King Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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