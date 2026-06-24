Philippines Freight and Logistics Market Expands as USD 20M Investment and 23.6% Air Cargo Growth Signal 2030 Momentum

Philippines Freight and Logistics Market grows on USD 20M investment, 23.6% air cargo surge, and 10.4% Mindanao container growth. Makreo Research 2030 outlook.

Philippines freight and logistics market advances on USD 20M foreign investment and 23.6% air cargo growth, with 85.77 million metric tons marine volume confirming 2030 structural expansion.” — Ruchika Rana

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philippines freight and logistics market is in active structural expansion, driven by rising air cargo throughput, dominant marine freight volumes, accelerating e-commerce penetration, and a sustained wave of foreign capital from global logistics operators. According to Makreo Research and Consulting's Philippines Freight and Logistics Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) , the sector is on a confirmed multi-year growth path through 2030, supported by port modernisation, infrastructure investment under the Build Better More initiative, digital freight platform adoption, and growing domestic consumption across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.Strategically positioned at the center of Asia-Pacific trade routes, the Philippines serves as a transshipment hub with direct access to key shipping lanes that facilitate the movement of pharmaceuticals, food, and perishable goods across more than 7,641 islands. Major international ports including Manila, Batangas, Subic, and Cebu anchor this inter-island logistics network and strengthen the country's connectivity to global freight corridors.Philippines Air Freight: Mactan-Cebu Records 23.6% Volume Surge in 2025 -Cargoes handled at Mactan-Cebu International Airport grew 23.6% year-on-year across the first seven months of 2025, according to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority. Domestic cargoes reached 26.08 million kg, up 17.5% from 22.19 million kg in the same period of 2024. International cargo climbed 34.3% to 16.87 million kg from 12.56 million kg.Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Clark International Airport continue to serve as primary air freight gateways, with gradual recovery in electronics exports supporting air freight yield after a period of stabilising jet fuel prices. The Philippines ranked 56th out of 119 economies in air transport infrastructure in 2024 - a ranking that reflects both the progress made and the infrastructure gap that remains for a market this size.Philippines Marine Freight: 85.77 Million Metric Tons Handled as Mindanao Leads Volume Growth -Marine freight holds the largest share by value in the Philippines freight market as of 2025. Domestic cargo handled across Philippine ports reached 85.77 million metric tons during the year, with Luzon dominating container throughput. Mindanao posted the sharpest growth momentum, with container volumes rising 10.4% from January to September 2025, while Visayas recorded growth of 1.7% in the same period. DP World's Batangas Integrated Port, operated by Asian Terminals Inc., supported 2,340 jobs nationwide as of April 2026 and drives economic activity across the Calabarzon region. The port sits on the proposed Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas strategic rail corridor, which projects a 30% reduction in truck traffic, up to 50% shorter freight transit times, and a 20% average reduction in delivery costs once operational. Total logistics costs for an average domestic container stood at USD 1,761 per container, with full distribution costs reaching approximately USD 1,800, representing over 15% of cargo value.Foreign Investment: Rhenus Commits USD 20M, DHL Expands Cebu Gateway -• Rhenus committed USD 20 million to its Philippines expansion, covering a new headquarters in Pasay, expanded freight and warehousing services, and a built-to-suit facility scheduled for delivery in 2026.• In March 2026, Rhenus opened an additional warehouse in Paranaque City featuring LED lighting, solar panel provisions, and natural skylighting, extending its Luzon presence and connecting operations to its Mindanao network.• DHL Express Philippines expanded its Cebu Gateway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in August 2025, relocating to a new 3,875 square metre facility with automation capable of handling 825 inbound and 320 outbound pieces per hour.The expanded DHL Cebu Gateway targets rising shipment volumes across Visayas and Mindanao. Parallel investment commitments from Rhenus and DHL confirm the Philippines as a priority growth market within Southeast Asia logistics.3PL, Digital Freight, and E-Commerce: Transportify, 2GO, and the CVC Exit -CVC Capital Partners agreed to sell its entire stake in Fast Logistics Group, the Philippines' largest third-party logistics provider, to WLC Holdings Inc., the vehicle of the founding Chiongbian family. The transaction returns control of Fast to its founders and underlines that domestic capital remains an active force in the Philippines 3PL market. Fast operates an integrated network spanning trucking, warehousing, sea freight, and courier services across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Transportify serves over one million customers nationwide through an app-based platform connecting shippers with full truckload and less-than-truckload capacity, operating more than 12,000 green delivery trucks and serving over 100,000 SMEs. 2GO Group, the country's largest point-to-point logistics provider, entered 2026 with expanded land, air, and sea freight capabilities and active investment in digital fulfilment and inter-island connectivity. E-commerce demand from over 165,000 online stores operating across Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop continues to drive investment in last-mile coverage, CEP services, and supply chain efficiency across urban and tier-2 markets.How Makreo Research Has Supported Logistics Providers in the Philippines and Southeast Asia -Makreo Research's Philippines Freight and Logistics Market Report (2021-2030) provides a detailed assessment of the country's freight and logistics ecosystem across air freight, marine freight, road freight, and rail. The report covers market sizing, growth projections, segment analysis, 3PL operators, digital freight platforms, cold chain logistics, port infrastructure, e-commerce logistics, and end-user industry demand across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.Makreo has delivered research and consulting engagements for logistics providers, freight forwarders, pharmaceutical distributors, infrastructure investors, and e-commerce operators active in or entering the Philippines and Southeast Asia across the following areas:• Market Entry and Expansion Strategy• Competitive Benchmarking• Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Logistics Assessment• Multipurpose Warehousing and Cold Chain City-Wise Assessment• E-Commerce Logistics, CEP, and Last-Mile Fulfilment Research• Emerging Opportunities in Warehouse Management Systems• Consumer and Industry Market SurveysMakreo Research and Consulting is a market intelligence and advisory firm specializing in market research, business consulting, industry analysis, market mapping, and custom research solutions. The firm serves organizations across logistics, healthcare, retail, BFSI, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, delivering data-driven insights that help businesses identify opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.Our Latest Reports:For tailored insights or specific inquiries, explore our comprehensive Logistics and Warehousing and Last-Mile Delivery Reports

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