Parkopedia and BYD showcase next-generation AAOS ‘ParkPay’ in-car payment services

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYD is using Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment services to provide a streamlined connected-car experience on Android Automotive OS (AAOS) with Google built-inNew ‘ParkPay’ service will be showcased in the near future, ahead of its planned release for production vehicles in early 2027Parking reservations, public EV charging and tolling payments functionality to be added in a future updateParkopedia, the Automotive & Data (A&D) brand of leading global mobility platform Arrive, and BYD Auto, the world's leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles (EV and PHEV), are collaborating to provide a next-generation in-car parking experience for drivers across Europe. Parkopedia will supply a new mobility solution that enables BYD models to use Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment functionality, making searching and paying for parking from the vehicle seamless for drivers.The new arrangement will address the weaknesses of some off-the-shelf parking and charging services, by providing easy discovery, notifications and auto-stop, equipping BYD with a setup that is straightforward to integrate but also offers the effortless user experience that drivers demand. Helping to add additional value, BYD cars will also benefit from RingGo parking payment integrations in the UK and EasyPark parking payment availability across Europe, providing even broader coverage.The service is due to be made available in production BYD vehicles at the start of 2027. While the service initially covers parking data and in-car payments, it is planned to be expanded in future to cover EV charging and tolling payments, and parking reservations, helping to simplify more of the driving experience for motorists. This collaboration enables BYD drivers to benefit from high-quality, accurate Parkopedia parking data and in-car payment functionality, plus a strong, branded user experience, all within the Android Automotive OS (AAOS) environment.The app will be pre-installed on newer models, including the Denza Z9 GT and BYD Atto 3 Evo, with over-the-air (OTA) updates to add these to older BYD vehicles. When BYD models recognise parking behaviour in supported locations, the system provides an on-screen notification to drivers to inform them that they can pay for parking via ParkPay, powered by Parkopedia. If the driver clicks on the notification, the app will open with the relevant parking area pre-selected, enabling them to start a parking session with just a few clicks. These services will come together as part of a BYD mobility app, which provides broad connected-car functionality within one platform, ensuring that drivers can easily access the services they want, all within one domain.Highlighting the value of the new service, Duncan Licence, Head of Automotive & Data at Arrive, said: “We are proud to provide BYD with our connected services to ensure that BYD drivers can benefit from seamless in-car experiences. BYD is leading the industry by showing the importance of supporting cutting-edge hardware development with a robust, data-driven in-car driver experience. We look forward to the continued development of the service for additional convenience and added value for BYD drivers.”Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, added: “BYD is a committed to bringing the finest technologies accessible to as many people as possible, and with our DENZA brand, FLASH Charging and 2nd Generation Blade Battery will remove barriers to electric-vehicle adoption. We're pleased to partner with Parkopedia to provide streamlined in-car parking payments that will further simplify the user experience for our drivers. Innovation plays a significant role in BYD’s products, and this latest ParkPay service forms part of our next-generation connected-car experience.”ENDSAbout ParkopediaParkopedia, part of the global mobility platform Arrive, is the world’s leading provider of connected‑car services, trusted by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers. To make cities more livable, Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. It is also developing indoor maps that enable end-to-end navigation for drivers and autonomous vehicles without GPS. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.About BYD AutoFounded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 12 years in a row.Parkopedia Global Media ContactChristofer LloydPR and Communications ManagerT: +44(0)7762300016E: christofer.lloyd@parkopedia.comBYD UK Media ContactMichael GaleHead of PRT: +44(0)7908905678E: michael.gale@byd.com

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