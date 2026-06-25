ClikitySplit Empowers Small Businesses with a New Way to Compete Without Advertising

Patented real-time marketing platform helps local businesses connect with customers at the moment of purchase intent.

BRENTWOOD, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of small businesses struggle to compete online against larger companies with bigger advertising budgets, larger marketing teams, and greater visibility in search engines.ClikitySplit introduces a much better way.The company today announced the expansion of its patented real-time dynamic marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract customers without relying on expensive advertising campaigns, complex SEO strategies, or constant social media promotion.Protected by U.S. Patent No. 10,810,619, ClikitySplit enables consumers to discover businesses through a simple tapping interface rather than traditional keyword searches. Businesses can instantly publish promotions, flash sales, special offers, and customer incentives directly to nearby consumers. The sales promotions can either to be set up seven days in advance, rolling over at midnight, or set to run automatically during the businesses’ typical slow times."Small businesses shouldn't have to outspend large corporations to be discovered," said Jim Clouse, founder and inventor of ClikitySplit. "They should be able to compete based on value, relevance, timing, and customer experience."Unlike traditional digital marketing platforms that push advertisements toward consumers, ClikitySplit operates as a pull-marketing environment where consumers actively choose the categories and offers they want to see.The platform provides:• Real-time promotional tools• Flash-sale scheduling• Rich multimedia business profiles• GPS-based local discovery• Patented ROI analytics• Affordable mobile presence solutionsFor many businesses, ClikitySplit serves as a real-time customer acquisition channel that complements or reduces dependence on traditional websites and advertising.As economic uncertainty continues to pressure small businesses nationwide, ClikitySplit's mission is to provide independent operators with tools that help them compete more effectively against larger competitors.About ClikitySplit.comClikitySplit.com is a patented hyperlocal search and real-time marketing platform dedicated to revolutionizing how people discover local businesses and how SMBs connect with customers. By replacing keyword search and intrusive ads with tap-based visual discovery and dynamic tools, ClikitySplit fosters genuine, location-based connections without compromising user privacy or control. Learn more at https://ClikitySplit.com/ and explore https:/ClikitySplit.com/HowClikitySplitWorksMedia Contact: Jim Clouse Founder, ClikitySplit.com Email: sales@clikitysplit.comAdditional Resource:This press release is available for immediate publication. For interviews, visuals, or additional information, contact the Founder.

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