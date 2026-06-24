Surface Disinfection Market Forecast: Strong Growth Amid Increasing Healthcare Hygiene Demand

Surface Disinfection Market Rising Demand

Liquid disinfectants held the largest share, representing nearly half of the market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global surface disinfection market has been witnessing steady growth, primarily driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and increasing awareness of hygiene and infection prevention across healthcare and non-healthcare settings. Growing healthcare expenditure worldwide further supports market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research (Wilmington, Delaware), the surface disinfection market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A189176 Key Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:-The market growth is influenced by several key factors:Drivers:- Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections- Increased global healthcare spending- Expanding use of disinfectants in non-healthcare environmentsRestraints:- Product resistance due to overuse of disinfectants- Strict regulatory frameworks governing chemical usage and safetyOpportunities:- Technological advancements in disinfectant production- Development of eco-friendly and sustainable disinfectant solutionsMarket Segmentation Insights:-By Composition:- Alcohol-based disinfectants dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of total revenue.- This segment is expected to maintain its leadership due to fast action, broad-spectrum effectiveness, and residue-free evaporation.By Type:- Liquid disinfectants held the largest share, representing nearly half of the market revenue.- Their versatility, ease of application, and ability to cover large surface areas support continued dominance.By Application:- Surface disinfection accounted for nearly two-thirds of total market revenue in 2022.- High demand is driven by widespread use across medical equipment, countertops, floors, and public infrastructure.By Region:- North America led the global market with more than one-third share in 2022.- The region is expected to retain its dominance through 2032 due to strong healthcare infrastructure and strict infection control standards.Competitive Landscape:-Key players in the global surface disinfection market include:- 3M- BASF SE- Ecolab- LANXESS- Lonza- Procter & Gamble- PAUL HARTMANN AG- PaxChem Ltd.- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc- Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.These companies are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, geographic expansion, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and expand global reach.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surface-disinfection-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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