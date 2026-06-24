Water and Wastewater Valve Market to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.7% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Rising global water infrastructure investments, urbanization, and demand for efficient wastewater treatment systems drive market expansion

Rising water scarcity concerns and infrastructure modernization are accelerating demand for advanced valve technologies across global water systems.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Valve Type, Material, End-Use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032,” the global water and wastewater valve market was valued at $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2032. The market growth is driven by increasing investments in water infrastructure development, rising demand for efficient water distribution systems, and growing emphasis on wastewater treatment and environmental sustainability worldwide. (alliedmarketresearch.com)Water and wastewater valves are essential components used to regulate, control, and direct water flow across municipal, industrial, and commercial water management systems. These valves play a critical role in ensuring safe drinking water distribution, efficient wastewater treatment, and prevention of leakage and contamination across water infrastructure networks.Request The Sample PDF Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31338 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀The water and wastewater valve market is witnessing steady growth due to several key factors:-> Increasing global investments in water infrastructure modernization-> Rising urban population and expanding municipal water networks-> Growing demand for efficient wastewater treatment systems-> Strict environmental regulations governing water quality and discharge-> Expansion of industrial water recycling and reuse systems-> Adoption of smart water management and automation technologiesGovernments across developed and developing economies are heavily investing in upgrading aging water infrastructure and expanding wastewater treatment capacity. This is significantly increasing demand for advanced valve systems that ensure efficient flow control, leak prevention, and system reliability.However, high installation and maintenance costs, along with operational complexities in legacy water infrastructure, may limit adoption in certain developing regions.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By Valve TypeThe market is segmented into:Ball ValvesGate ValvesButterfly ValvesCheck ValvesDiaphragm ValvesOthersGate valves held a significant market share in 2023 due to their widespread use in water distribution networks for reliable shut-off operations. Butterfly valves are also gaining traction due to their compact design, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for large-diameter pipelines.By MaterialCast IronSteelAlloy BasedOthersCast iron valves dominate the market due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and cost efficiency, making them widely used in municipal water systems. Steel and alloy-based valves are increasingly adopted in industrial applications requiring high-pressure and high-temperature resistance.By End-Use IndustryMunicipalIndustrialCommercialThe municipal segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, driven by extensive investments in public water supply systems and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Industrial applications are also growing due to increasing water reuse and process optimization requirements.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31338 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North AmericaNorth America held a significant share of the global water and wastewater valve market in 2023, driven by aging water infrastructure replacement projects, strict environmental regulations, and strong investments in smart water management systems. The United States leads regional demand due to large-scale infrastructure modernization programs.EuropeEurope remains a mature market supported by stringent environmental policies, advanced water treatment systems, and strong government initiatives promoting sustainable water management. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are investing heavily in upgrading water distribution and wastewater treatment networks.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in water infrastructure projects across China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Expanding industrialization further fuels demand for advanced valve systems.LAMEAThe LAMEA region is witnessing steady growth due to increasing investments in water supply infrastructure, desalination projects, and wastewater treatment facilities. Countries in the Middle East are particularly focusing on water security initiatives due to scarce freshwater resources.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁Key trends shaping the water and wastewater valve market include:-> Adoption of smart valves with IoT-enabled monitoring systems-> Integration of automation and remote control technologies-> Development of corrosion-resistant and long-life valve materials-> Digital water management platforms for real-time flow monitoring-> Predictive maintenance using AI and sensor-based diagnostics-> Energy-efficient valve designs for reduced operational costs-> Expansion of smart city water infrastructure projectsThese advancements are improving system efficiency, reducing water loss, enhancing operational reliability, and enabling real-time monitoring of water distribution networks.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31338 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆-> The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 was valued at $10.9 billion in 2023-> The market is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2032-> The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2032-> Gate valves dominated the market by valve type in 2023-> Municipal applications held the largest share in 2023-> Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth-> Smart water management adoption is increasing globally-> Infrastructure modernization is a key growth driver𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀Key companies operating in the water and wastewater valve market include:Emerson Electric Co.Flowserve CorporationAVK Holding A/SKSB SE & Co. KGaACrane Co.Schlumberger Limited (SLB)Xylem Inc.Mueller Water Products, Inc.Honeywell International Inc.Curtiss-Wright CorporationThese players are focusing on smart valve technologies, strategic acquisitions, product innovation, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their global presence.Speak to an Analyst Before Making Your Next Strategic Move @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31338 Municipal authorities, industrial operators, infrastructure developers, investors, and water management organizations can access the full report to gain comprehensive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscape, technological advancements, and regional growth opportunities shaping the future of water and wastewater valve systems.The report provides detailed analysis across valve types, materials, end-use industries, and regional markets through 2032.Trending Reports in Construction & Manufacturing Industry:Fresh Water Generator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fresh-water-generator-market-A70234 Atmospheric Water Generator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/atmospheric-water-generator-market-A17057 Bottled Water Processing System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bottled-water-processing-system-market-A74856 Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-systems-market Water Chillers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-chillers-market-A09748 water softening systems market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-softening-systems-market-A09749 Water Meter Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-meter-market-A13521 Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-quality-monitoring-systems-market Water Quality Instrument Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-quality-instrument-market-A13523 Water Pump Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pump-market-A47403 Mobile Water Treatment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-mobile-water-treatment-market-A07053 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. AMR provides global enterprises, government agencies, and investors with actionable market intelligence, strategic insights, and industry forecasts across infrastructure, water management, energy, industrial manufacturing, and technology sectors. Through rigorous research methodologies, AMR helps organizations identify emerging opportunities and make informed strategic decisions in evolving global markets.

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