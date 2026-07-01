Altaris Business Awards Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Fintech Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Fintech Awards , recognising businesses and leaders contributing to the continued development of financial technology, digital infrastructure, payments, regulatory reporting, and specialist fintech services.This year’s recipients reflect the breadth of innovation taking place across the fintech sector. From retirement infrastructure and regulatory technology to payment services, business growth, and strategic advisory support, the recognised organisations demonstrate how fintech continues to evolve in response to changing customer expectations, regulatory requirements, and commercial demands.The 2026 Fintech Awards highlight businesses that are building practical solutions for complex financial challenges. Their work shows the importance of reliable infrastructure, strong compliance foundations, customer-focused innovation, and the ability to adapt as financial markets and technologies continue to develop.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Fintech Awards Winners• Freedom - Fintech Leader of the Year• IPS Group, UK - Business Growth Award• REGnosys - Fintech Business of the Year• DNYC Ltd - Fintech Innovation AwardAltaris Business Awards 2026 Fintech Awards Finalists• Freedom - Fintech Innovation Award• FXCM - Fintech Business of the Year• myPOS Partners Ltd - Business Growth AwardRecognising Progress Across Financial TechnologyThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Fintech Awards reflect a sector shaped by both innovation and responsibility. Financial technology businesses are increasingly required to deliver solutions that are not only technically capable, but also trustworthy, scalable, and aligned with the needs of customers, institutions, and regulators.Across the awards, the recognised businesses demonstrate the value of clear strategy, specialist knowledge, and practical execution. Their work spans areas that are central to the future of fintech, including member engagement, payment infrastructure, regulatory reporting, data standards, cross-border growth, and advisory support for businesses navigating critical moments.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists of the 2026 Fintech Awards. Their achievements reflect the continued strength and relevance of fintech as a sector built on problem-solving, adaptability, and credible innovation.To learn more about the 2026 Fintech Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

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