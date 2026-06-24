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UNESCO and partners launch mobile learning initiative to strengthen teachers’ professional development in South Sudan

As South Sudan works to improve teaching and learning outcomes across the country, expanding access to continuous professional development for teachers is a priority. Many educators, particularly those in remote and underserved areas, have limited opportunities to participate in regular training due to distance, time constraints and economic pressures. These barriers often affect women educators disproportionately.

To help address these gaps, UNESCO, through its International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (IICBA), organized a three-day workshop in Juba from 17–19 June to launch the rollout of a new mobile-based teacher professional development initiative in South Sudan, with a particular focus on empowering women school leaders and teachers.

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UNESCO and partners launch mobile learning initiative to strengthen teachers’ professional development in South Sudan

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