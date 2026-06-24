The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with UNESCO, launches a project to rehabilitate public libraries in Lebanon

In his speech during the ceremony, Minister Salameh emphasized the importance of public libraries as one of the key pillars of cultural life, affirming that the project is part of the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to support public cultural institutions and enhance access to knowledge and culture across different regions of Lebanon.

He added: “The ongoing war has caused significant damage to several public libraries, some of which have been completely destroyed. Our project does not exclude these libraries; they will inevitably benefit from it and receive the necessary support to restore their cultural and educational role in the third phase of implementation, as soon as circumstances allow.”

For his part, Paolo Fontani, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Beirut, stressed that public libraries in Lebanon, in light of rapid technological transformations and the increasing spread of misinformation and hate speech, remain safe and inclusive spaces for learning and dialogue. He added: “Libraries do not block the internet; they protect minds by empowering people, especially youth, to think critically, navigate digital spaces safely, and confront hate with understanding rather than fear. As one of the most democratic institutions in our societies, libraries ensure access to knowledge for all, regardless of age, gender, background, or circumstances, and they play a fundamental role in building informed, inclusive, and resilient societies.”

The Norwegian Ambassador, Ms. Hilde Haraldstad, also renewed Norway’s commitment to supporting public libraries and strengthening their role in partnership with national institutions, UNESCO, and local communities. She said: “Libraries are more than buildings; they are spaces that allow children and communities to learn, connect, and imagine a better future, even in the most difficult times. Norway remains committed to supporting efforts that preserve and strengthen these spaces across Lebanon.”

In his remarks, Dr. George Chdaraoui affirmed the commitment of MCN Build Foundation and The Chris “loops” Seikali Foundation to supporting the rehabilitation and development of public libraries in Lebanon. He said: “Together, we are not only committed to rebuilding these libraries, but also to equipping them with the latest technologies needed by Lebanese youth to face future challenges. These libraries will include high-speed internet, computers, robotics programs, 3D printers, advanced digital learning tools, and modern technologies that many Lebanese youth do not currently have access to.”