Influential Women Features Tanya Aviles-Therrien, Founder of Breathe Body & Balance, LLC

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Women Embrace Midlife with Strength, Confidence, and ClarityTanya Aviles-Therrien, B.S., M.S.Ed., DAS, CMCS, CPT, CNS, is the founder of Breathe Body & Balance, LLC, a wellness practice dedicated to helping women thrive through perimenopause and menopause. Through evidence-based coaching, fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle strategies, she helps women build strength, improve confidence, and better understand the changes that can occur during midlife.At the heart of her work is a belief that midlife is not a period of decline, but an opportunity for growth, self-discovery, and renewed vitality. She is passionate about helping women understand the changes that can occur during midlife while providing practical, evidence-based strategies that support strength, health, and confidence.The inspiration behind her work is deeply personal. Like many women, she found herself searching for answers while navigating her own perimenopause and menopause journey and quickly realized how little information and support were readily available. That experience sparked a desire to understand better what was happening. It ultimately led her to pursue specialized education and certifications so she could help other women feel more informed, supported, and confident during this stage of life.Today, she combines nearly a decade of experience in fitness and wellness with a background in education and leadership. Before founding her wellness practice, she served as a middle school math teacher, team leader, and assistant principal. Those experiences strengthened her ability to educate, communicate, and connect with people from diverse backgrounds—skills that continue to shape her coaching approach today.As a Certified Menopause Coaching Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Certified Nutrition Specialist, she helps women address many of the common challenges associated with midlife, including changes in body composition, declining muscle mass, metabolic health, energy levels, stress, sleep, and overall well-being. Her approach integrates fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle strategies that are realistic, sustainable, and tailored to each woman’s unique needs, goals, and circumstances.She believes there is no single “right” way to move through perimenopause and menopause. Every woman’s experience is different, and her role is not to change who women are, but to meet them where they are. Whether someone is just beginning to notice symptoms or has been struggling for years, she works alongside them to provide education, guidance, and practical strategies that align with their lifestyle, priorities, and stage of life.Clients often describe Tanya’s sessions as both challenging and enjoyable, combining evidence-based guidance, accountability, and plenty of laughter along the way. She believes wellness should be sustainable, empowering, and tailored to each woman’s unique needs and goals.As part of her ongoing commitment to menopause education, she is currently developing three menopause-focused workshops that will be offered over the coming months, including two virtual workshops and one in-person workshop. These interactive experiences are designed to provide women with practical, evidence-based information, meaningful discussions, and actionable strategies to help them better understand and manage the physical, emotional, and lifestyle changes that can occur during perimenopause and menopause.One area she believes deserves greater attention is the impact menopause can have on relationships. Through her work with clients, she has seen how hormonal changes can influence interactions with spouses, partners, children, family members, friends, and colleagues. These emotional and relational shifts often accompany the physical symptoms women experience but are not always openly discussed. By helping women better understand these changes, she encourages greater self-awareness, communication, self-compassion, and confidence.She attributes much of her success to kindness, empathy, respect, and a genuine commitment to listening. She believes meaningful support begins with understanding a woman’s unique experiences, concerns, and goals. Her coaching philosophy is rooted in creating a welcoming environment where women feel heard, understood, and empowered to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.She has also been guided by a strong belief in authenticity and trusting her instincts. Rather than allowing outside expectations to define her path, she has focused on building a business that reflects her values and her commitment to helping women improve their quality of life. She encourages other professionals entering the wellness space to remain flexible, continue learning, prioritize self-care, and stay connected to the reasons they chose this work in the first place.She finds it encouraging that conversations surrounding menopause have become more open in recent years. More women are sharing their experiences, asking questions, and seeking information. While awareness continues to grow, she believes there is still a significant need for accessible, evidence-based education and personalized support for women navigating this important stage of life.Outside of her professional work, Tanya enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, reading, cooking, dancing, and maintaining an active lifestyle. She believes strongly in practicing the same principles she encourages in her clients and understands the importance of creating balance, making time for joy, and prioritizing personal well-being.Through her work, she continues to create a supportive space where women gain clarity, rebuild confidence, and develop the tools needed to thrive through midlife. Serving clients throughout Connecticut and beyond through private, in-home, and virtual coaching, as well as educational workshops, she is helping women embrace this stage of life with greater strength, knowledge, and self-assurance.Learn More About Tanya Aviles-TherrienThrough her Influential Women profile:Through her website:Through LinkedIn:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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