Creative Fabrica Revolutionizes Voice Generation with Over 13,000 Voices in its New Text-to-Speech Tool

New text-to-speech tool is here with over 13000 voices!

Creative Fabrica Studio overhauls its Text-to-Speech tool, introducing a sleek new interface, smart templates, and a massive library of 13,000+ voices.

With our new Text-to-Speech tool, we aren't just giving users more voices; we're giving them an entirely new way to interact with AI audio” — Roemie Hillenaar, CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica has announced a major overhaul of its AI audio capabilities with the launch of an all-new Text-to-Speech (TTS) tool, now available inside Creative Fabrica Studio.This update significantly expands the audio toolkit available to creators, marketers, and developers by introducing an incredible library of over 13,000 diverse, high-quality voices. Alongside the massive voice expansion, the update features a completely redesigned user interface and the introduction of vocal templates to drastically reduce the time it takes to go from written script to professional voiceover."Voice brings content to life, but finding the exact right tone, accent, and pacing has always been a bottleneck for creators," said Roemie Hillenaar, CEO at Creative Fabrica. "With our new Text-to-Speech tool, we aren't just giving users more voices; we're giving them an entirely new way to interact with AI audio. The redesigned interface and pre-built templates mean anyone can produce studio-quality narration in seconds, right inside the Creative Fabrica ecosystem."Key Features of the New Text-to-Speech ToolThe updated AI Speech Generator removes the friction of complex audio mixing and expensive voice talent sourcing, offering a streamlined, intuitive experience:- 13,000+ Voices: The largest expansion to date offers creators an unprecedented variety of accents, languages, ages, and tones. Whether you need an energetic promotional read, a calm instructional voice, or character dialogue for animation, the exact voice you need is instantly available.- A Completely New Interface: The tool has been redesigned from the ground up for ease of use. A clean, intuitive dashboard allows users to preview voices, adjust pacing and inflection, and generate audio without navigating a steep learning curve.- Creation Templates: To help users get started quickly, the tool now includes pre-configured templates for common use cases. Choose templates designed specifically for podcasts, YouTube narration, social media ads, or audiobook reads to automatically apply the best voice and pacing settings for your project format.- Seamless Studio Integration: Like all tools in the Creative Fabrica ecosystem, the AI Speech Generator is fully integrated. Generate your voiceover and immediately drag it into your timeline alongside 4K video from Seedance 2.0 or custom assets built with Studio's image generators.The new Text-to-Speech tool is available immediately for all Creative Fabrica Studio users. To explore the new interface and browse the expansive voice library, visit studio.creativefabrica.com/ai-speech-generator About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading AI and content company based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of creators, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering a suite of innovative AI-powered tools designed for success - along with access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs - Creative Fabrica empowers everyone to turn their creative passion into reality, whether for a hobby or a business.

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