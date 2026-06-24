Creative Fabrica Studio Elevates AI Video with the Launch of Seedance 2.0 in True 4K

Seedance 2.0 4k on Creative Fabrica

Elevate your video generation with Seedance 2.0 in True 4K, now fully integrated into Creative Fabrica Studio with Director Mode and instant subtitles.

By bringing Seedance 2.0's 4K capabilities into our Studio ecosystem, we're giving users an end-to-end production powerhouse where they can direct, generate, and finalize their vision.” — Roemie Hillenaar, CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica has announced a major upgrade to its AI video capabilities with the launch of the Seedance 2.0 model in 4K resolution, now available directly within Creative Fabrica Studio.This update brings ByteDance's most advanced multimodal video generation model to ultra-high definition, allowing creators, marketers, and filmmakers to generate stunning, cinematic-quality video from a single prompt. However, the true power of this launch lies in the platform ecosystem. Because Seedance 2.0 is fully integrated into Creative Fabrica Studio, users can seamlessly pair 4K video generation with Studio's robust suite of post-production and editing tools."Generating incredible 4K AI video is only half the battle; creators need the tools to turn those raw generations into finished, ready-to-publish content," said Roemie Hillenaar, CEO at Creative Fabrica. "By bringing Seedance 2.0's 4K capabilities into our Studio ecosystem, we're giving users an end-to-end production powerhouse where they can direct, generate, and finalize their vision without ever switching platforms."Key Advantages of the Studio IntegrationWhile Seedance 2.0 delivers the ultra-high-definition raw footage, Creative Fabrica Studio provides the ecosystem to turn it into a finished product:- True 4K Resolution: Generate crisp, incredibly detailed videos that meet the highest industry standards for commercial, social, and cinematic use.- Precision Control with Director Mode: Don't just rely on the AI's default motion. Studio's Director Mode allows users to lock in specific, complex camera movements, such as deep zooms, pans, and tracking shots, giving creators absolute precision over their narrative pacing and visual flow.- Dynamic Subtitle Tool: Instantly generate and overlay perfectly synced subtitles onto your 4K videos. This is essential for modern marketing workflows, ensuring content is immediately optimized for silent scrolling on social media.- An End-to-End Workflow: Combine your Seedance 2.0 4K visuals with Studio's full suite to complete your project in a single tab.The integration of Seedance 2.0 in 4K eliminates the friction of jumping between multiple AI generation and traditional editing platforms. Whether creating dynamic brand commercials, short narrative films, or viral social media content, Creative Fabrica Studio provides a complete, streamlined workflow from the initial text prompt to the final high-res export.Seedance 2.0 in 4K is available today for all Creative Fabrica Studio users. To experience the next generation of high-definition AI video creation, visit https://studio.creativefabrica.com/ai-video-generator About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading AI and content company based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of creators, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering a suite of innovative AI-powered tools designed for success - along with access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs - Creative Fabrica empowers everyone to turn their creative passion into reality, whether for a hobby or a business.

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