Kathalene and Zeta Murphy Join Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathalene and Zeta Murphy, founders of Rusty’s Rescue Ranch, are set to appear on Women in Power TV, where they share how resilience, early intervention, and compassionate leadership can create lasting impact in animal welfare.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story - from struggle to triumph - highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In their episode, the Murphys explore why proactive dog training and early support for pet owners can prevent unnecessary surrenders, and how rehabilitation, community education, and sustainable donor support help create better outcomes for animals and families alike.Kathalene and Zeta’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kathalene-zeta

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