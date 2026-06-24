Ker & Downey Botswana and Ker & Downey Zambia Appoint Andrea Schnoor Communications as their PR Agency

Ker & Downey’s philosophy centers on “real safari” -- expertly guided with understated luxury. The company continues to strengthen its footprint with the launch of two new properties. Every safari becomes part of a larger story that supports education, protects wildlife, and creates opportunities for communities.

Conservation, community, and exceptional experiences are woven into everything Ker & Downey does, and we look forward to bringing those stories to global audiences.” — Andrea Schnoor, Founder, Andrea Schnoor Communications

MAUN, BOTSWANA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea Schnoor Communications ( ASC ) has been appointed as the Public Relations Representative for Ker & Downey Botswana and Ker & Downey Zambia , marking a strategic step in amplifying the voice of one of southern Africa’s most purposeful safari operators.Renowned for curating safaris within some of the most pristine and remote wildlife areas in Africa, Ker & Downey Botswana has set the benchmark for insightful safaris for nearly six decades. The company’s philosophy centers on “real safari”— expertly guided, deeply immersive journeys delivered with understated luxury and an unwavering attention to detail. Ker & Downey balances exceptional wildlife and safari experiences with a steadfast commitment to preserving the natural environment of both Botswana and Zambia, alongside long-standing investment in the sustainable empowerment of rural communities in and around Central and Northern Botswana.*MAJORITY BROAD-BASED CITIZEN-OWNED*Rooted in Botswana and operating with a deep sense of purpose, Ker & Downey Botswana is majority broad-base citizen-owned through its parent company, Chobe Holdings Group, and is uniquely positioned as the only ecotourism company listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange. Across Zambia and Botswana, the safari operator represents a powerful combination of progressive conservation custodianship, meaningful community investment, and the development of local talent.*TWO NEW CAMP OPENINGS*The company continues to strengthen its footprint in some of the most coveted and lesser-explored corners of southern Africa with the launch of two new properties: Kanana Nyana, a new four-suite camp in the Okavango Delta set to open on October 15th, 2026. The new camp is an intimate addition to the collection, designed for refined luxury. In Zambia, Musesenji River Camp is set to open in April 2027 in Lower Zambezi National Park, positioned as the easternmost camp in the park.On the banks of the Zambezi River, Musesenji River Camp enhances connectivity across Zambia’s finest wilderness areas, seamlessly linking the Lower Zambezi with the remote Liuwa Plain — one of Africa’s last true wilderness frontiers. Both camps have been deliberately positioned in the most remote corners of these respective parks, with Ker & Downey’s own aircraft providing swift transfers between destinations. Each offers uncrowded and immersive safari experiences in untouched landscapes, allowing travelers to connect with the raw beauty and cultures of Zambia's wild spaces in their purest form.*FROM THE OKAVANGO DELTA TO THE ZAMBEZI*Ker & Downey Botswana and Zambia’s portfolio spans some of southern Africa's most coveted wilderness destinations. In Botswana, the collection includes Shinde Camp, Shinde Footsteps Camp, Kanana Camp, Kanana Nyana Camp (opening 15th October 2026), Maxa Camp, Okuti Camp, Dinaka Camp, and Grays Eden Hotel in Maun. In Zambia, King Lewanika Lodge (opened March 2025) and Musesenji River Camp (opening April 1st, 2027) extend the portfolio’s reach into one of Africa's last great wilderness frontiers. Together, they represent a breadth of interconnected landscapes and safari activities that define the very best of southern African safari.*CO-FUNDED IMPACT*Central to Ker & Downey's ethos is Chobe Impact, an independent not-for-profit founded by the company, through which guest donations — matched from its own profits — are directed toward children's education, community empowerment, scientific research, and conservation. To cite a few, longstanding commitments include support for Bana Ba Letsatsi, a school that supports vulnerable children and youth in Maun; a partnership with WILDCRU to address human-wildlife conflict; funding for the Peter Smith University of Botswana Herbarium at the Okavango Research Institute; and a partnership with UNICEF to expand access to early childhood development services in rural communities. Each guest journey contributes directly to these efforts through the nightly rate paid, ensuring that tourism becomes a force for meaningful, lasting change — for both people and wildlife.“Ker & Downey Botswana and Zambia represent a legacy of nearly 60 years of crafting truly meaningful safari experiences that go far beyond wildlife encounters,” says Sarah Purchase, Marketing Director, Ker & Downey Botswana & Zambia. “Our approach is grounded in the belief that conservation, community development, and investing in our people are inseparable from luxury travel. What defines us is not only the remarkable places we operate in, but the extraordinary individuals -- our guides and camp teams -- who bring those places to life. With our expansion into Zambia, we are extending our reach into some of Africa’s most pristine and remote ecosystems, while maintaining a deliberate focus on low-impact, high-value tourism. Through Chobe Impact, every safari becomes part of a larger story, one that supports education, protects wildlife, and creates opportunities for communities. Ultimately, Ker & Downey Botswana and Zambia aim to deliver experiences that are not only memorable and unforgettable, but truly transformative for both our guests and the destinations we are privileged to operate in.”ASC is a boutique PR agency specializing in experiential luxury travel, social impact, and regeneration, known for shaping authentic narratives for high-end, purpose-driven brands."Ker & Downey is exactly the kind of organization ASC was built for: a safari company with six decades of soul that is 100% Botswana-owned and actively growing. Conservation, community, and exceptional experiences are woven into everything they do, and we look forward to bringing those stories to global audiences."— Andrea Schnoor, Founder, Andrea Schnoor Communications

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