56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

The 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron arrived at Camp Lemonnier, setting a milestone for their home unit by deploying their HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters and establishing a first-of-its-kind critical rotary-wing rescue capability in East Africa to support regional response efforts, June 10, 2026.

The deployment of the 56th RQS highlights the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing's enduring priorities of defending the base, sustaining the base, and maximizing crisis readiness. Operating across a wide area of responsibility, the efforts of the support and operations teams demonstrated the wing's commitment to unity of effort.

"Deploying the 56th Rescue Squadron to Camp Lemonnier required an incredible amount of teamwork and coordination across the 31st Fighter Wing, AFAFRICA, and AFRICOM staffs,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Gokey, 56th ERQS commander. “This deployment is a major milestone, marking our first since transitioning from the battle-proven HH-60G Pave Hawk to the advanced capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II.”

With the HH-60W Jolly Green II’s now on station, the 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron will integrate directly with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and the Joint Personnel Recovery Center. This capability in the region provides an elevated level of rapid-response defense and recovery, ensuring that joint and partner forces operating in high-threat environments have dedicated rescue assets ready at a moment’s notice.

“Having dedicated rescue air assets in theater greatly increased our team’s ability to quickly and efficiently save lives,” said Capt. Jason Hill, 82nd ERQS commander. “The interoperability we have with our rescue brethren greatly increases our capability to support AFRICOM’s objectives.”

According to Gokey, managing a squadron for deployment requires real-time coordination with all parties involved. Airmen of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, alongside personnel from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron, worked through the night to receive and offload the incoming Airmen and helicopters into the installation.

"The rapid offload and integration of the 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron team is a testament to the agility and professionalism of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen who worked through the night to make this happen,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kris Aikens, 449th AEG commander. “Adding the HH-60W Jolly Green as an advanced personnel recovery asset to the 449th AEG will enhance our crisis response posture, giving East Africa an unmatched capability for the United States and our partners throughout the theater."

The deployment looks to embody the "African Led, U.S. Enabled" focus of the USAFRICOM mission in the African continent, strengthening the foundational security infrastructure necessary to support regional partners.

Through values-based leadership and relentless determination, the "Boss Wing" continues to deliver unrivaled combat capability, protecting both personnel and the mission across the African continent.

“Getting our maintainers, aircrew, support, and aircraft into theater, ready to execute the personnel recovery mission on day one, is a direct testament to the dedication, adaptability, and tireless preparation of our Airmen,” concluded Gokey.