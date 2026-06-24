Florida's Dec. 31 Milestone Inspection Deadline Spotlights Condo Concrete Repair Needs

Florida Statute 553.899 sets a Dec. 31, 2026 milestone inspection and reserve study deadline for aging condo buildings in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The most common issue we find on coastal buildings is concrete spalling caused by corroding rebar, and treating it early keeps a small repair from turning into a structural one,” — Thomas Merson

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condominium and cooperative associations across Miami-Dade and Broward County are approaching a Dec. 31, 2026 compliance deadline under Florida Statute 553.899, the milestone inspection law that governs how aging multi-story buildings are evaluated for structural safety. Mersco Miami, a commercial restoration and maintenance contractor based in Miami, reports that the deadline is drawing renewed attention to concrete repair and structural restoration on older coastal buildings.Senate Bill 4-D created Florida Statute 553.899 in 2022, after the 2021 Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. The statute requires a milestone structural inspection for condominium and cooperative buildings three or more habitable stories tall once a building reaches 30 years of age, or 25 years for buildings within three miles of the coast. A Phase 1 inspection is a visual review by a Florida-licensed professional engineer or architect. If that review finds substantial structural deterioration, a Phase 2 inspection follows within 180 days, and required repairs must begin within 365 days of the Phase 2 report.The same legislation established the Structural Integrity Reserve Study, or SIRS, a funding plan that associations must complete by the same Dec. 31, 2026 cutoff when it coincides with a milestone inspection. According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, a SIRS must account for the building's roof, load-bearing structure, waterproofing, exterior painting, foundation, and other major systems. Several of those line items fall directly within the scope of commercial restoration contractors.Coastal buildings in South Florida face accelerated wear. Salt air and humidity drive chloride intrusion into concrete, which corrodes the embedded steel reinforcement, or rebar, and causes the surrounding concrete to crack and break away in a process known as spalling. Phase 1 inspections frequently surface these conditions on balconies, walkways, parking structures, and exterior walls. Mersco Miami performs the concrete repair and structural restoration that such findings often require, working alongside structural engineers to meet building code."The most common issue we find on coastal buildings is concrete spalling caused by corroding rebar, and treating it early keeps a small repair from turning into a structural one," said Thomas Merson, owner of Mersco Miami.The milestone program operates alongside local recertification requirements. Miami-Dade County has required building recertification at 40 years since 1975, with reinspection every 10 years thereafter, and Broward County maintains its own building safety inspection program. For most older coastal buildings, the 25-year or 30-year milestone trigger now arrives before the 40-year mark.Associations facing the deadline can begin by scheduling a Phase 1 inspection with a licensed engineer, reviewing the findings for structural concrete issues, and budgeting for any repairs the report identifies. Coordinating the engineering assessment and the repair contractor early helps associations avoid the scheduling pressure that builds as the deadline nears.With the Dec. 31, 2026 cutoff approaching and a large number of South Florida buildings in the same compliance window, engineering and contractor capacity is expected to tighten through the second half of the year. Early planning gives associations more control over project timelines and costs.About Mersco MiamiMersco Miami is a second-generation, family-owned commercial restoration and maintenance contractor serving Miami-Dade and Broward County. With more than 30 years of experience and two sister companies, the firm provides concrete repair, stucco repair, commercial painting, waterproof coatings, expansion and control joint sealants, railing installation, and door and window installation for condominiums, commercial properties, and multi-family buildings. Mersco Miami Inc. operates under Florida Certified General Contractor license CGC1540928, held by Thomas Edward Merson, and works alongside structural engineers to meet local building code requirements. More information is available at merscomiami.com

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