Nearly 2,000 Portrait Sessions Reduced to 150 Selections for the 2026 Best of Castelo Magazine

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Castelo Portrait Art is creating its 2026 Best of Castelo Magazine, showcasing 150 selected portrait sessions from nearly 2,000 photographed throughout the year

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Castelo Portrait Art Announces Creation of the 2026 Best of Castelo Magazine CHARLESTON, SC — Castelo Portrait Art has announced the creation of its 2026 Best of Castelo Magazine, a commemorative publication celebrating some of the most meaningful portraits and stories created throughout the year.The magazine, scheduled for release in late 2026 or early 2027, will showcase approximately 150 selected portrait sessions chosen from nearly 2,000 portrait experiences photographed during 2026. Featured sessions will include families, children, athletes, pet lovers, artists, veterans, and individuals whose stories reflect the spirit and diversity of the Charleston community.The publication is designed to preserve and celebrate the people, relationships, and moments that have defined Castelo Portrait Art's work throughout the year."Every portrait tells a story," said Maria Sampaio, founder of Castelo Portrait Art. "This magazine is an opportunity to celebrate the incredible families, individuals, and relationships we have had the privilege of photographing. Selecting just 150 sessions from nearly 2,000 created this year is both exciting and incredibly difficult."Families selected for inclusion will be notified throughout the coming months as the editorial and design process moves forward. The completed publication will serve as a visual celebration of the people and stories that helped shape Castelo Portrait Art's 2026 year.Founded by award-winning artist Maria Sampaio, Castelo Portrait Art specializes in heirloom portraiture and painted artwork designed to preserve family legacies for generations.For additional information, visit Castelo Portrait Art online.Media Contact:Maria SampaioCastelo Portrait Artmaria@casteloportraitart.com843-350-9783

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