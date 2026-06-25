Apartment Community Details Two-Bedroom Living Options

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering new apartment layouts near Downtown Indianapolis, The Otis at Fort Ben has detailed two-bedroom residences with apartment features, resident spaces, and amenity access for renters reviewing 2-Bedroom Apartments for Rent Indianapolis, IN Serving households seeking additional room, the two-bedroom residences include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washers and dryers, faux wood flooring, Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, designer lighting, crown molding, patios or balconies, massive walk-in closets, and select layouts with kitchen islands or elevator access. Private garage parking and storage spaces are also listed for residents needing added space beyond the apartment home for daily use.Designed around daily routines, the community lists resort-class amenities such as a conference room, executive business center, share-work collaboration space, demonstration kitchen, wrapping station, game lounge, aqua lounge, coffee bar, indoor bike storage, bike repair station, EV charging, outdoor lounge, grill stations, and outdoor fire pit. Package lockers offer 24-hour access for deliveries, while the business center and conference room support work-from-home schedules and private meetings.Supporting active living and pet ownership, The Otis at Fort Ben includes a 24/7 fitness center, fitness-on-demand studio, resort-style saltwater pool, agility dog park, and pet spa. Details also place 2-Bedroom Apartments for Rent Indianapolis, IN near Fort Benjamin Harrison, local restaurants, boutique shopping and outdoor exploration, job centers, giving renters a clear view of the surrounding Fort Ben setting.About the Community:The Otis at Fort Ben is a real estate community offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, resident amenities, pet-focused spaces, garage parking, storage options, shared areas, and Fort Ben area access shaped around contemporary apartment living.

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