Admiral Media Launches AI Creative Factory to Lift Conversions and Lower CAC at Scale

CEO of Admiral Media, Andre Kempe Kevin Dosanjh, the "AI Guy" presenting at the AGS conference.

A fully managed, AI-powered creative production system for apps, games and ecommerce brands that generates, tests and scales high-performing video creative.

We built the AI Creative Factory because creative was the bottleneck, not the budget. Media budgets scale in days, but creative production takes weeks.” — Kevin Dosanjh, Admiral Media

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative has become one of the biggest growth drivers in performance marketing, and one of the biggest bottlenecks. As competition rises across Meta, TikTok, Google and other channels, marketers have to produce more creative variations, test new concepts faster, and refresh campaigns constantly to beat creative fatigue. Traditional production rarely keeps up. Admiral Media built the AI Creative Factory to fix that. It is a fully managed, AI-powered creative production system for apps, games and ecommerce brands that generates, tests and scales high-performing video creative.A first in the space. A few months after launch, Admiral Media is the only agency offering a fully managed AI creative production of this kind. Instead of handing clients a tool to run themselves, the team pairs AI production with hands-on performance strategy. See it live in action here: https://youtu.be/y9Cf5UBfunU Trusted by leading studios. The AI Creative Factory already produces creative for some of the biggest gaming studios in the world.The AI Creative Factory was developed and led by Kevin Dosanjh, who heads AI infrastructure at Admiral Media. He built the system to close the gap performance teams kept running into: media budgets can scale in days, but creative production takes weeks."We built the AI Creative Factory because creative was the bottleneck, not the budget," said Kevin Dosanjh, who developed and leads the product at Admiral Media. "I genuinely saw a challenge, even with some of the biggest and fastest growing brands; they needed to test more and test faster. And this is where I saw the opportunities with AI coming into the picture. I spent days and weeks testing the latest models, daily, continuously. The goal was simple. Give growth teams a way to produce and test far more high-performing creative, without losing the human strategy that makes it work. We still want to be clear though; our AI Creatives have a human first strategy, human review and human editing to them. We are not just shipping videos blindly."Built on real performance data. The system draws on Admiral Media's experience managing more than 500 million EUR in ad spend, pairing AI workflows with human creative strategy to speed up production without losing quality or performance.Brands using the AI Creative Factory have seen up to 55% higher click-through rates, 45% higher return on ad spend, and 18% lower customer acquisition costs."Creative has become one of the most important drivers of growth, but many brands are still held back by traditional production," said Andre Kempe, CEO of Admiral Media. "The AI Creative Factory helps brands produce more, test more, and move faster, while keeping performance and strategy at the center."Learn more about the AI Creative Factory and Admiral Media.About Admiral Media. Admiral Media is an award-winning performance marketing and AI creative agency for mobile apps, games and ecommerce brands. Since 2019 the company has managed over 500 million EUR in ad spend for 150+ brands across Meta, Google, TikTok and Apple Search Ads, pairing paid user acquisition with ad creative made using AI.Media contact: Viveik Mishra, Admiral Media, viveik@admiral.media, https://admiral.media/

See the Admiral Media AI Creative Factory in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.