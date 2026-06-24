Hawthorn Tea Drinks Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's Hawthorn Tea Drinks Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The hawthorn tea drinks market is gaining significant traction, driven by growing interest in herbal beverages and functional wellness products around the world. With increasing consumer awareness and expanding retail channels, this market is set for promising growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and notable trends shaping the hawthorn tea drinks industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Hawthorn Tea Drinks

The hawthorn tea drinks market has experienced solid expansion recently and is projected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.44 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This historical growth owes much to a surge in traditional herbal medicine use, rising popularity of tea and infusion beverages, wider retail distribution networks, greater functional beverage awareness, and early improvements in herbal extraction methods.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.06 billion by 2030 with an estimated CAGR of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include increased demand for personalized nutrition and wellness drinks, expansion of ready-to-drink functional tea options, advances in bioactive compound extraction, rising interest in sustainable packaging, and an aging global population driving health-focused consumption. Emerging trends also point to innovations in cardiovascular and digestive health beverages, progress in clean-label and natural herbal extraction techniques, a shift toward sugar reduction and natural sweeteners, premiumization of traditional herbal teas into fusion drinks, and growth in e-commerce sales through direct-to-consumer channels.

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Understanding Hawthorn Tea Drinks and Their Characteristics

Hawthorn tea drinks are beverages made from hawthorn fruit or its extracts, often prepared as ready-to-drink or brewed products. These drinks may contain water, tea bases, natural sweeteners, or other ingredients, and are recognized for their distinctive tart flavor. They are commonly developed as functional or herbal beverages, with production techniques such as extraction, infusion, or blending aimed at preserving flavor, aroma, and beneficial bioactive compounds while ensuring product stability and shelf life.

Key Factors Fueling the Growth of the Hawthorn Tea Drinks Market

The growth of the herbal supplements industry plays a significant role in expanding the hawthorn tea drinks market. This sector includes the production and sale of plant-based health products derived from herbs, roots, seeds, or botanical extracts that promote wellness. Rising consumer preference for natural, plant-based health solutions is driving the herbal supplements market forward, which in turn boosts awareness and demand for related functional beverages like herbal teas. Hawthorn tea drinks are increasingly viewed as herbal options supporting heart health, digestion, and overall wellness. For example, in September 2024, HerbalGram reported that US herbal dietary supplement sales increased from $12.018 billion in 2022 to $12.551 billion in 2023, a growth of 4.4%. This expansion in herbal supplements is expected to contribute positively to the hawthorn tea drinks market.

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Growing Cardiovascular Disease Rates Encourage Demand for Heart-Healthy Drinks

Rising rates of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are another critical factor supporting hawthorn tea drinks’ market growth. CVD includes disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke. Increasing sedentary lifestyles contribute to obesity, hypertension, and poor cardiovascular health, which raises the demand for preventive and supportive wellness products, including herbal beverages. Hawthorn tea drinks are linked to benefits like enhanced heart function and circulation due to their natural antioxidants, which may help regulate blood pressure and improve blood vessel flexibility. According to a report by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in August 2025, cardiovascular disease prevalence is expected to rise by 90% between 2025 and 2050, with mortality and disability-adjusted life years increasing significantly. These health trends are likely to drive consumer interest in hawthorn tea drinks.

Health Awareness Among Consumers Boosts Demand for Functional Tea Products

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is also propelling the hawthorn tea drinks market forward. Access to health information via digital media is enhancing public understanding of nutrition, wellness, and the long-term effects of lifestyle choices. This growing awareness leads consumers to prefer natural, low-calorie, and functional beverages like hawthorn tea drinks, which are recognized for their digestive and cardiovascular benefits. For instance, the Deutscher Tee & Kräutertee Verband e.V. reported that tea consumption in Germany reached 68.2 liters per person in 2023, with herbal and fruit infusions accounting for 40.5 liters—a figure that grew by 4.4 percentage points compared to 2022. This rising health consciousness is fueling demand in the hawthorn tea drinks market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Hawthorn Tea Drinks Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for hawthorn tea drinks. However, North America is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market analysis also includes key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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