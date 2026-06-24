Ammonia Water Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Agricultural and Industrial Applications

Ammonia Water Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2022, contributing approximately half of the global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, the global ammonia water market was valued at $28.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $40.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.The report, titled "Ammonia Water Market By End-use Industry (Agriculture Industry, Rubber Industry, Leather Industry, Pulp and Paper Industry, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," highlights the growing demand for ammonia water across diverse industrial sectors, particularly agriculture, water treatment, and cleaning applications.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A35560 Market Overview:Ammonia water, also known as aqueous ammonia or ammonia solution, is produced by dissolving ammonia gas in water. It is widely utilized across multiple industries due to its effectiveness as a cleaning agent, fertilizer ingredient, refrigerant, and water treatment chemical.Key applications include:- Household and industrial cleaning products- Agricultural fertilizers and crop nutrition- Industrial refrigeration systems- Water and wastewater treatment- Chemical manufacturing processesIts versatility and cost-effectiveness continue to support market expansion worldwide.Key Growth Drivers:-The ammonia water market is witnessing steady growth due to:- Increasing adoption across various end-use industries- Rising global demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers- Growing awareness and investments in water treatment solutions- Expanding agricultural activities to support food productionHowever, environmental concerns associated with ammonia handling and emissions remain a challenge for market participants.Agriculture Industry Dominates the Market:- Based on end-use industry, the agriculture segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global market revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The segment is also projected to register the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2023–2032.- Ammonia water plays a critical role in the production of ammonium-based fertilizers, including ammonium nitrate and ammonium phosphate. These fertilizers supply essential nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, helping improve crop productivity and yield.Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2022, contributing approximately half of the global revenue. The region is expected to retain its leadership position through 2032 while recording the highest CAGR of 4.0%.- The region's strong agricultural foundation, expanding horticulture and floriculture industries, and increasing demand for specialized fertilization practices are key factors supporting market growth. Countries across Asia-Pacific continue to invest heavily in agricultural productivity and sustainable farming solutions, creating significant demand for ammonia water products.Competitive Landscape:-Leading companies operating in the global ammonia water market include:- Evoqua Water Technologies- Veolia- Toray Industries, Inc.- GE Vernova Water Technologies (General Electric)- Koch Separation Solutions- Aquatech International LLC- Kubota Corporation- Asahi Kasei Corporation- WEHRLE-WERK AG- Mitsubishi Chemical CorporationThese companies are focusing on technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion initiatives to strengthen their market presence and meet growing global demand.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ammonia-water-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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