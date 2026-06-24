Latest Gaming Merchandise Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends & Forecast

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The Business Research Company's Gaming Merchandise Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The gaming merchandise market has been capturing significant attention as the gaming community continues to expand worldwide. With the rising popularity of video game franchises and the growing fan culture surrounding esports, this sector is evolving rapidly. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of gaming merchandise.

Market Size and Expansion Expectations in the Gaming Merchandise Market

The gaming merchandise market has experienced robust growth over recent years. From $67.54 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $74.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This impressive expansion during the past years has been fueled by the increasing global gaming population, the rising appeal of franchise-based video games, the growth of esports tournaments and fan communities, stronger demand for collectibles tied to game characters, and the widening availability of retail distribution channels for gaming merchandise.

Download a free sample of the gaming merchandise market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15074715&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the gaming merchandise market is set to expand even faster, climbing to $109.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%. This anticipated surge is expected to be driven by the growth of gaming ecosystems connected to the metaverse, the adoption of AI-powered personalized merchandise designs, heightened demand for eco-friendly gaming apparel and collectibles, the rise of direct-to-consumer platforms operated by gaming brands, and the blending of digital and physical gaming experiences. Key trends during this period include a growing appetite for character-driven collectible items, the development of esports-themed branded apparel lines, the popularity of limited-edition and rare collectibles, collaborations between popular streamers and game franchises, and increased personalization of gaming lifestyle accessories and décor products.

Understanding What Constitutes Gaming Merchandise

Gaming merchandise includes officially licensed physical products inspired by video games, franchises, characters, and virtual gaming worlds. These tangible items are created to bring digital gaming content to life through branded merchandise that captures the look, storylines, and identities of game characters. Developed through intellectual property licenses and franchise-oriented designs, these products help deepen fan engagement and allow gamers to extend their experiences beyond the screen into real-world fandom.

View the full gaming merchandise market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gaming-merchandise-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

The Rapid Rise of Esports as a Major Growth Driver in Gaming Merchandise

One of the most significant factors boosting the gaming merchandise market is the fast-growing esports industry. Esports involves organized competitive video gaming where players and teams battle in tournaments for prizes and recognition. The expansion of esports is closely linked to increased global internet access, especially faster broadband connections that make online gaming and live streaming more accessible to players and fans alike. Gaming merchandise strengthens this ecosystem by offering fans apparel, collectibles, and accessories that create a physical connection to their favorite teams, players, and events.

For example, in June 2025, a report from Esports News UK highlighted a remarkable 140% year-on-year revenue increase from UK games events and venues, reaching £10.3 million ($11.05 million) in 2023 compared to £4.35 million ($4.66 million) in 2022. This surge in esports-related activities directly stimulates demand for gaming merchandise connected to these events, further driving market growth.

The Dominant Regions in the Gaming Merchandise Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for gaming merchandise, reflecting strong consumer demand and well-established gaming cultures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth rates throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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