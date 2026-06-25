The Frank Co. Launches Green Claims Audit Service to Help Fashion Brands Prepare for New EU Regulations

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The Frank Co. launches its Green Claims Audit to help fashion brands prepare for ECGT and ensure sustainability claims are accurate and compliant.

Many fashion brands have invested heavily in sustainability initiatives, but good intentions alone are no longer enough. Brands must be able to substantiate every environmental claim they make.” — Frankie Hewitson, Founder of The Frank Co.

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the European Union moves closer to enforcing the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition (ECGT) Directive on September 27, 2026, sustainability consultancy The Frank Co. has launched a dedicated Green Claims Audit service to help fashion brands identify compliance risks, strengthen sustainability communications, and prepare for a new era of regulatory scrutiny.

The ECGT Directive represents one of the most significant changes to sustainability marketing in recent years. The regulation aims to protect consumers from misleading environmental claims by introducing stricter requirements for how brands communicate sustainability credentials. As a result, many common claims currently used across the fashion industry may no longer be compliant unless they are supported by robust evidence.

The Frank Co.'s Green Claims Audit helps brands understand exactly where they stand before the regulation takes effect.

"Many fashion brands have invested heavily in sustainability initiatives, but good intentions alone are no longer enough," said a spokesperson for The Frank Co. "Brands must be able to substantiate every environmental claim they make. Our Green Claims Audit helps businesses identify risks, understand regulatory requirements, and communicate sustainability accurately and confidently."

The service provides a comprehensive review of sustainability-related claims across a brand's marketing channels, including websites, product pages, packaging, social media, email campaigns, investor communications, sustainability reports, and other consumer-facing materials.

Importantly, The Frank Co. does not simply identify risks. The audit provides clear guidance on what brands need to change, what evidence they need to collect, and how they can improve their sustainability communications while remaining compliant.

The ECGT Directive will place particular focus on vague environmental claims such as "eco-friendly," "green," "environmentally conscious," and "sustainable" when those claims cannot be supported by verifiable evidence. Furthermore, brands will face increased scrutiny regarding recycled content claims, responsible sourcing statements, carbon neutrality claims, and the use of sustainability labels and certifications.

For many fashion companies, the challenge extends beyond marketing. Sustainability claims often originate from supply chain data, material certifications, and product-level information provided by suppliers. Consequently, brands must ensure that the evidence supporting their claims is accurate, traceable, and readily available.

The Frank Co.'s audit process evaluates existing claims against regulatory expectations and industry best practices. The team then develops a practical action plan that helps brands close compliance gaps before enforcement begins.

The review covers several critical areas, including:

1. Sustainability and environmental marketing claims

2. Product-level sustainability statements

3. Material and fiber composition claims

4. Certification and accreditation references

5. Recycled content communications

6. Responsible sourcing claims

7. Carbon and climate-related statements

8. Website and e-commerce content

9. Packaging communications

10. Sustainability reports and disclosures

11. Market Access Dashboard to identify what you need to sell to each country

Additionally, brands receive detailed recommendations outlining which claims can continue to be used, which require stronger substantiation, and which should be revised or removed entirely.

As sustainability regulations continue to evolve across Europe and other global markets, proactive preparation is becoming increasingly important. Brands that act now will be better positioned to reduce regulatory risk, maintain consumer trust, and demonstrate leadership in responsible business practices.

The Frank Co. has established itself as a trusted sustainability partner for fashion and consumer brands seeking practical, commercially focused compliance support. Through sustainability strategy, supply chain transparency, ESG reporting, certification guidance, and regulatory readiness services, the company helps businesses turn complex sustainability requirements into clear and actionable plans.

With less than a year remaining before the ECGT Directive takes effect, The Frank Co. encourages brands to review their sustainability communications now rather than wait until enforcement deadlines approach.

"The cost of non-compliance extends beyond regulatory penalties," the spokesperson added. "Brands risk damaging consumer trust, facing reputational challenges, and losing competitive advantage. The businesses that succeed will be those that can communicate sustainability with clarity, accuracy, and evidence."

Fashion brands interested in assessing their readiness for the ECGT Directive can contact The Frank Co. to learn more about the Green Claims Audit service.



About The Frank Co.

The Frank Co. is a sustainability and compliance consultancy based in United Kingdom that helps fashion and consumer brands navigate evolving ESG, sustainability, and regulatory requirements. The company specializes in sustainability strategy, green claims compliance, supply chain transparency, certification support, ESG reporting, and regulatory readiness, helping brands build credible and compliant sustainability programs that drive long-term business value.

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