Lest C8 by Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Lest C8

Hybrid Steam Cleaner Recognized in the Home Appliances Design Category for Ergonomics and Intuitive Use

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Lest C8, a steam cleaner created by Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque, as a Bronze winner in the Home Appliances Design category. The A' Design Award is an international juried competition that evaluates entries through a blind peer-review process, and the Home Appliances Design category is recognized as a highly respected platform within the field of home appliance design. This distinction acknowledges the considered development behind Lest C8 and its contribution to the ongoing advancement of appliance design. The recognition places the work among a selection of designs assessed for creativity, functionality, and practical value.The A' Home Appliances Design Award holds relevance not only for Nicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque but also for the broader industry and the households that rely on everyday cleaning products. Lest C8 responds to a growing demand for appliances that combine effective performance with intuitive operation, addressing the practical needs of contemporary domestic environments. By cleaning without chemicals while removing up to 99.999 percent of viruses and 99.99 percent of common household bacteria from hard surfaces, the design aligns with current expectations for hygiene and sustainability. The project demonstrates how careful attention to usability and form can support both manufacturers and users seeking accessible, well-engineered solutions.Lest C8 is conceived as a hybrid between vacuum cleaners and traditional steam cleaners, drawing mobility, compactness, and ergonomic handling from the former and effective steam performance and functional robustness from the latter. The design features multi-stage steam regulation through a capacitive user interface, allowing output to be adapted to different surfaces and levels of dirt. A nozzle with a flexible joint, supported by lamella technology, contributes to ergonomic comfort and consistent cleaning results. Integrated wheels and a lifting handle improve maneuverability and transport, while clean, continuous surfaces create a modern yet understated aesthetic. Produced through ABS injection molding, the appliance balances clarity, usability, and contemporary appeal within a reduced footprint.This recognition may serve as a point of reference for future projects undertaken by the design team and the brand. The award can encourage continued exploration of hybrid product typologies that bridge established categories, fostering further refinement in ergonomics and user interaction. For the team behind Lest C8, the distinction offers motivation to pursue thoughtful, functional design while contributing to evolving standards in the home appliance sector.Interested parties may learn more about Lest C8 at the dedicated page prepared by the A' Design Award, where details about the design and its creators are available. Visitors can view the work, explore the design approach, and contact the company for further information.About Nicola Zanetti and Federico BosqueNicola Zanetti and Federico Bosque are designers based in Italy who work within Segno Inverso, an Italian research, strategy, innovation, and design firm with ten years of experience. The team brings together international freelance strategists, designers, researchers, engineers, and business professionals who collaborate on specific briefs to achieve specialized results. They believe teamwork combined with effective supervision allows the highest standards to be reached, while a flexible organization helps balance design quality with budget considerations. Their work spans a complete range of services from product design to brand communication.About LestLEST is a Chinese company built on many years of experience in the development and innovation of heating elements. The company originates from a strong industrial background in thermal technologies, where expertise in heat generation, control, and efficiency has been consolidated over time. Leveraging this know-how, LEST has expanded into the design and production of its own appliances, applying advanced heat management solutions to support reliable performance, safety, and energy efficiency. This transition allows the company to deliver products that combine technical competence, innovation, and a focus on functional, well-engineered solutions.About Segnoinverso Segno Inverso is an Italian research, strategy, innovation, and design firm with ten years of experience and a network of international professionals. The team consists of accomplished freelance strategists, designers, researchers, engineers, and business professionals who work collaboratively and effectively on dedicated briefs. The firm offers a complete range of services, including design research, product design, industrial design, engineering, web design, graphic design, packaging design, suppliers scouting, product scouting, and photo realistic rendering and animation. Through this combination of skills, Segno Inverso supports clients from initial concept through to final brand communication.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Within the Home Appliances Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, energy efficiency, durability, integration with smart technology, compactness, ease of maintenance, safety features, and environmental impact reduction. Designs honored with this title are regarded as professional and innovative works that effectively combine form and function. The recognition reflects technical competence and attention to detail that can offer meaningful improvements to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes participants from across the home appliance industry, including designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel comprising design professionals, home appliance industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://browncompetition.com

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