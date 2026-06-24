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A closer look at selected polyester polyol manufacturers, examining production expertise, product portfolios, and industrial application trends.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 24, 2026—A growing number of global polyurethane buyers are turning to Chinese suppliers for cost-effective and high-performance polyester polyol. Industry data indicates China now accounts for over 45% of global polyester polyol production capacity. Five manufacturers stand out for their consistent quality, specialized product lines, and expanding export reach.Company Profiles and Core Strengths1. Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd. (XINFA)Founded in 2010, Xinfa operates a 25,000 m² facility in Hebei’s Salt Chemical Circular Economy Park with an annual capacity of 80,000 tons. The company, through its subsidiary Hebei Xinshe Technology Co., Ltd. ( www.xinfapu.com ), exports to the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Xinfa holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications. Its polyester polyol portfolio includes High Flame Retardant (XF-2007, XF-250P), Pentane System (XF-435, XF-390), High Water-based (XF-2003, XF-2006, XF-3153), Adhesive Grade (XF-Z, XF-280), Controlled-release Fertilizer Coating (XF-270, XF-B-3, XF-B-4), Mining (KXF-350, KXF-280), and Phthalic Anhydride-based (XF-3152, XF-2412) series. The company also produces PU catalysts such as TEDA, TEDA A33, PC-5, PC-8, PC-9, PC-15, PC-41, BDMA, BDMAEE, DMDEE, DMAEE, TMR-2, DMP-30, A-1, T-9, TCPP, and TEP. According to the company, its products offer 10–20% cost savings compared to equivalent American brands without compromising foaming efficiency or thermal insulation index.Key contact: Jessica, admin@xinfapu.com, +86 156-3365-7995.2. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Yantai, Shandong, Wanhua is one of the world’s largest MDI producers with annual polyurethane raw material capacity exceeding 3 million tons. The company provides a full range of polyether and polyester polyols, isocyanates, and formulated systems. Its vertical integration from basic chemicals to downstream applications gives it a strong cost and supply stability advantage. Wanhua’s global R&D centers and technical service network make it a preferred partner for large-scale insulation, automotive, and construction projects.3. Shandong Inov Polyurethane Co., Ltd.Based in Zibo, Shandong, Inov specializes in the R&D and production of polyester polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and polyurethane prepolymers. The company has an annual polyester polyol capacity of approximately 150,000 tons and serves the footwear, adhesive, coating, and elastomer sectors. Inov is recognized for its customization capabilities and strong domestic distribution network. It also supplies catalysts and auxiliaries, and has been expanding into Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets.4. Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Co., Ltd.Located in the Zibo chemical industrial park, Dexin Lianbang focuses on functional polyester polyols for rigid foam applications, including PIR sandwich panels, spray foam, and pipe insulation. The company’s product line emphasizes high flame retardancy and low viscosity formulations. With an annual output of around 80,000 tons, it supplies major domestic insulation board manufacturers and has established export channels to Russia, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.5. Shandong Kaishili Synthetic Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Kaishili, also in Shandong, produces specialty polyester polyols for coating, adhesive, and sealant applications. The company operates a modern manufacturing base with reactor capacity allowing batch sizes from 5 to 30 tons. Its products are used in automotive coatings, industrial adhesives, and construction sealants. Kaishili differentiates itself through small-batch custom synthesis and quick turnaround for R&D samples, catering to niche market demands.Industry Background and Market TrendsThe global polyester polyol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand for energy-efficient insulation materials in construction and cold chain logistics. Chinese manufacturers benefit from economies of scale and access to raw materials such as phthalic anhydride (PA), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and adipic acid (AA). Increasing environmental regulations are pushing producers to adopt ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified processes, a standard that Xinfa and others have already met.Company Statements“Our goal is to provide global polyurethane producers with reliable, high-quality polyester polyol that matches or exceeds international benchmarks while delivering 10–20% cost savings,” said a spokesperson from Xinfa. “With our expanded production capacity and ISO management systems, we are ready to support growing demand from the PIR panel, spray foam, and developing fertilizer coating sectors.”Market Impact and Analyst ViewThe emergence of Chinese polyester polyol manufacturers is reshaping global procurement strategies. Industry analyst Chen Wei from China Chemical Information Center noted: “Buyers are diversifying away from single-source dependency. Chinese producers like Xinfa and Inov now offer comparable technical specifications to established Western brands at significantly lower price points, with lead times of 15–20 days for standard orders and flexibility in packaging (IBC drums, galvanized iron drums).”OutlookAs the global push for energy efficiency intensifies, demand for high-performance polyester polyol in PIR sandwich panels, pipe insulation, and controlled-release fertilizer coatings is expected to rise. Chinese manufacturers with vertical integration, technical service capabilities, and international certifications are well-positioned to capture a larger share of the export market. For potential buyers, requesting pre-shipment testing and evaluating batch consistency remain critical steps.Contact: Hebei Xinshe Technology Co., Ltd.B-2111, No.66 Xiangtai Road, Yuhua District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, China.Email: admin@xinfapu.com | Tel: +86 156-3365-7995 | WhatsApp: +86 166-3389-3646

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